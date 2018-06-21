Moody’s downgrades Pakistan’s rating outlook to negative
KARACHI: Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Pakistan’s rating to negative from stable. A statement released by the credit rating agency in the evening on Wednesday stated that the decision to change the outlook to negative was driven by heightened external vulnerability risk as ongoing balance of payment pressures erode foreign exchange buffers.
The rating agency expects the government’s tax amnesty scheme — due to expire on June 30 — to have a modest impact of around $2-3 billion in foreign exchange inflows.
Moody’s said that the foreign exchange reserves have fallen to low levels and in the absence of significant capital inflows ‘would will not be replenished over the next 12-18 months’.
Rating of B3 reaffirmed for local and foreign currency debt
“Low reserves adequacy threatens continued access to external financing at moderate costs, in turn potentially raising government liquidity risks”.
Moody’s affirmed the B-3 local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. It said that the decision to affirm the B3 rating reflects Pakistan’s robust growth potential, supported by ongoing improvements in the energy supply and physical infrastructure, which are likely to raise economic competitiveness over time. “These credit strengths balance Pakistan’s fragile external payment position and very weak government debt affordability owing to low revenue generation capacity”.
Concurrently, Moody’s affirmed the B3 foreign currency senior unsecured ratings for the Second Pakistan International Sukuk Co. Ltd. and the Third Pakistan International Sukuk Co. Ltd. “The associated payment obligations are, in our view, direct obligations of the government of Pakistan,” Moody’s argued.
Pakistan’s Ba3 local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged. There was no change in the B2 foreign currency bond ceiling and the Caa1 foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at Not-Prime. “These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country,” Moody’s concluded.
Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2018
Comments (9)
Looks serious situation for Pak.. your finances are dipping... to dangerous levels!..
That is bound to result in a negative mood for the business community in the country. With exports falling and borrowing at record high; cash reserves at their lowest while Rupee at record low against major foreign currency, the outlook does not look good!
More borrowings from China on the cards as no one else is willing to bail Pakistan out, giving China more leverage over Pakistan's industry and economy. The game has already changed irreversibly.
Negative rating for Pakistan by Moody's is not at all surprise to any one, as every one knows the financial condition of Pakistan.
CPEC will solve all this..
@Mazir Ahmed Some people in Pakistan are so bought into the idea of CPEC that they have dellusional about the prospects of this project elevating Pakistan into Dubai in a matter of years.
Keep dreaming. If you think the country is gong to look like Dubai in a few yaers, with a Mercedes in every garage, than ask yourself: 'Why do people like Zardari, NS and thousands of richest Pakistanis have invested over $30 billion outside of Pakistan'?
Political stability is important for economic progress. Battle for throne between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sherif is the reason for this downfall. Both have their children abroad so Pakistanis must consider the future of their children while voting as they have to remain in Pakistan
These are all playing techniques change the rating overnight by having alternate assumptions.
@ABE You missed the point in his comment... "Sarcasm".