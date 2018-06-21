DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two Afghan soldiers repatriated

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated June 21, 2018

Email


HAYATULLAH and Latifullah, with garlands, pictured with Pakistani and Afghan security personnel.
HAYATULLAH and Latifullah, with garlands, pictured with Pakistani and Afghan security personnel.

QUETTA: Two Afghan army personnel who had crossed into the Pakistani territory were handed over to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Afghan soldiers were handed over to Afghan border officials by the Frontier Corps authorities at the Chaman border as a goodwill gesture.

The Afghan army personnel were identified as Hayatullah and Latif­ullah. They had been taken into custody from Muslim Bagh and Pishin areas by Pakistani security forces a few months ago.

Latifullah belongs to the Afghan National Army and Hayatullah is from the border security force.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Masood
Jun 21, 2018 08:38am

They are our brothers !

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 21, 2018

Failed coalition in IHK

A RADICAL experiment has ended in a somewhat predictable but nevertheless spectacular failure. With the decision by...
June 21, 2018

Abraaj’s downfall

THE rise of Abraaj is a story of daring investments and meteoric growth. Its downfall has been faster still. What...
June 21, 2018

Annual moon sighting

IN what has become a yearly occurrence, the festivities of Eidul Fitr in Pakistan were marred somewhat when much of...
June 20, 2018

Culture of secrecy

THE frequent and flippant invocation of unspecified security threats in all manner of instances and situations has...
June 20, 2018

Hindutva militancy

HINDU extremism in India is not a new phenomenon; India’s founding father, Mahatma Gandhi, himself was shot dead ...
Updated June 20, 2018

A misogynistic campaign

ELECTION campaigns are rarely civil, anywhere. But when a candidate uses the personal life of an opponent — ...