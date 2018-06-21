Two Afghan soldiers repatriated

QUETTA: Two Afghan army personnel who had crossed into the Pakistani territory were handed over to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Afghan soldiers were handed over to Afghan border officials by the Frontier Corps authorities at the Chaman border as a goodwill gesture.

The Afghan army personnel were identified as Hayatullah and Latif­ullah. They had been taken into custody from Muslim Bagh and Pishin areas by Pakistani security forces a few months ago.

Latifullah belongs to the Afghan National Army and Hayatullah is from the border security force.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2018