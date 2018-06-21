DAWN.COM

Musharraf explains why he put off his return

Ikram JunaidiUpdated June 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has said that he was all set to return to the country but the Supreme Court order forced him to change his mind.

Speaking to journalists through a video link, the former president said the apex court order “barring the authorities from arresting me till my appearance before the august court has forced me to rethink my plans about return”.

“There will be no benefit of my return to the country if I am arrested just after my appearance before the court,” he said.

“The entire world knows that I am not a coward, but now I will wait for an appropriate time to return,” Mr Musharraf said.

In reply to a question about the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) probe into his assets, the former army chief said he was living in a three-bedroom apartment and the bureau must investigate his assets and he would fully cooperate with it.

Before the video-link interaction with journalists, Mr Musharraf also addressed the APML’s National Assembly candidates and answered their questions.

Meanwhile, APML president Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Mr Musharraf was willing to return to the country, but the Supreme Court had given him insufficient time under which arrangements for his travel, accommodation and security could not be made.

He alleged that the caretaker government was not allowing Mr Musharraf’s return as it had blocked his CNIC and passport when the Supreme Court asked the APML chief to come back to the country.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2018

Comments (20)

Mudassir
Jun 21, 2018 08:51am

Come back and face the courts if you are not a coward sir...

Punter
Jun 21, 2018 08:52am

Once a coward always a coward.

Magnanimous approach
Jun 21, 2018 09:00am

Former President Gen (rtd) Pervez Musharraf is absolutely right. The SC assurance was not absolute, and not clear, the SC and we all know that Gen ( rtd) Pervez Musharraf CNIC & Passport was in " blocked " position when SC invited him to come, and submit election papers, and what can happen after that, there was no assurance. The remnants of PML(N) are still enjoying power, and they may harm Gen (rtd) Pervez Musharraf, or create scene of disrespect to General Sahab. Ofcourse General Sahab will come like a shining star, once the situation become congenial.

Harris Mustafa
Jun 21, 2018 09:01am

Long Live the General!

Khan
Jun 21, 2018 09:03am

Since Pakistani courts can not come to UK and decide your innocent,You have to come Pakistan and face the Courts Justice and outcome.

Ash2000
Jun 21, 2018 09:04am

He is a coward. He used medical issue to lie and leave the country and government has no option as establishment ordered them to do it. Courts are all aware of it and current court proceedings were just drama.

qamar
Jun 21, 2018 09:06am

Mr. Musharraf, we are not looking forward to welcoming you in Pakistan. You have already done enough damage to the country.

Kashmiri
Jun 21, 2018 09:08am

Mr Musharraf you should gracefully retire from public life and look after your grand kids.

Zia
Jun 21, 2018 09:09am

What are the cases against him? Why does he even have to xome to court in person? He has not done anything wrong by removing corrupt Nawaz government. Courta should either remove the cases itself or let his lawyer fight it.

Hafeez canada
Jun 21, 2018 09:12am

Musharraf is not a coward..also he is not a fool

JAY
Jun 21, 2018 09:13am

Dear Brave Commando Walk your talk

Masood
Jun 21, 2018 09:17am

Most Honorable man Very Sharp Great decision !!

Syed
Jun 21, 2018 09:23am

Nawaz Sharif has attended over 100 hearings in the last 6 months unlike our brave cammando.

Harris Mustafa
Jun 21, 2018 09:31am

@JAY I am sure you are a very smart person. But please do not equate courage with stupidity. Musharraf and Ayub Khan were the best thing that happened to Pakistan after MA Jinnah’s death. It appears that many of us see democracy as the silver bullet. Alas, that is not so. As long as we have a below 30 percent literacy rate and poverty amongst the majority of the populace, the democratic model does not have a chance to work. So it’s time to rearrange our priorities. Rather than singing the platitudes if democracy, we ought to be relentless in our pursuit for education, economic well-being and healthcare, regardless of the form of government. Just look at China.

Harris Mustafa
Jun 21, 2018 09:33am

@Mudassir He is not stupid.

auginpk
Jun 21, 2018 09:48am

Mr Musharraf is great with words only like a genuine coward.

Noroz Khan
Jun 21, 2018 09:52am

@Punter Have you ever dared to put on a uniform and went to the front to face Indian Army. Musharaf fought wars and went behind the enemy line several times , who is the coward ??.

Ali Vaqar Awan
Jun 21, 2018 09:52am

I do admire Pervaiz Musharraf but still he should follow the rule of the law and face the court. Then clear him self of charges that are against him. Like it or not, still the decision or verdict of court has to be accepted either against or for. In first place Musharraf should not have ran away. He should have corporated with court.

Mahmood
Jun 21, 2018 09:59am

Fair argument. He has a right to protect himself and avoid arrest, if he feels the Court's orders are not specific enough.

I think he should stay away until a new civilain government is in place.

420
Jun 21, 2018 10:05am

@Harris Mustafa . Agree.

