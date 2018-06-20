Imran Khan tells ECP he owns assets worth Rs38m
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the asset details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying that the PTI chief has declared before the electoral body that he holds net assets worth Rs38 million.
The affidavits attached to his nomination papers — copies of which are available with Dawn.com — reveal that his net assets as on June 30 of the current financial year are Rs38,694,493.
The PTI chief raked in Rs4,776,611 the past year and paid Rs103,763 in taxes. His income sources are agriculture — he owns 168 acres of agriculture land — MNA's salary, PCB pension and bank profit.
Additionally, the cricketer-turned-politician has two Dollar accounts holding $379,760 and $1,470 respectively, and one Pound account which holds £7,068. He also has a Euro account, but it's empty.
The only foreign travel expenditure Khan reportedly incurred this year was during his three-day trip to the United Kingdom which cost him Rs240,000, as per the documents submitted to the ECP. A four-day trip to Turkey in 2017 has been indicated as "sponsored".
Though he does not own any businesses within the country or abroad, he does own 14 properties within Pakistan, most of which are stated as "inherited". Khan's Bani Gala residence is stated to be worth Rs11,471,000, however, his documents do not state ownership of any foreign real estate.
Khan has not mentioned the number of vehicles he owns, leaving the space blank.
His dependants listed are his wife, Bushra Bibi, and two sons with Jemima Khan — Qasim and Sulaiman. The sons, however, have been marked as "not financially dependent".
Bushra's assets were not included as the marriage took place in 2018, the documents state.
Comments (23)
Only recent Umra visit cost was RS 5 million seems forgotten to ad
If his sons are not dependent on him then the argument that only "dependents" should be disclosed does not hold water. By that logic the daughter should also be listed. So none should be listed if none are financially dependent. As a consequence niazi has lied on his nomination application.
Seriously!
That’s all he has. I swear to the God my family has 3 times more assets than this super star of Pakistan.
Apparently, all of these politicians including Khan lie while laughing in the face of the poor. I will not at all vote for anyone this year. Waiting to see siraj ul haq's assests.
The PTI chief raked in Rs4,776,611 the past year. How? I am farmer in hinterland of Punjab and I can not earn that much from agriculture
He paid almost nothing in taxes!
IK does not own even a car!
net assets 3.8 crore.....bani gala 1.1 crore......like seriously? seems indifferent compared to others.
What are the sources of accumulated money in the foreign currency accounts?
PTI pays their chief a good salary. The PTI is a money maker for Khan.
Reasonable compared to Mariyam Nawaz whose wealth is approx 10 times more and she is no famous sportsperson, not been married to a billionaire partner.. so I wonder where that money comes from???
The Bani gala 250 acres (2000 Kanal) palace is worth only Rs11,471,000, (Rs. 1 crore, 14 Lakh 71 thousands only, whereas, 20 Kanal Farm house in Bani gala is for sale for Rs 9 crore only at Zameen .com. Very impressive and honest declaration!! Definitely, Naya pakistan will revolutionise the prices of property in Pakistan. It is the beginning!!!
The amount of assets has been declined, unlike Maryam; whose assets were wildly hiking an year after an year. Appreciative Khan !
Great leader who did not spend a single penny on his sons , thanks to a multi millionaire ex wife ..... Great setting for life of his kids !!!!
IK received salary as MNA as per nomination papers? why as he was abusing the same institution from which he was receiving the salary. Reject his papers as when he holds any public office even with a remote chance with the help of PPP the IK will also abuse his powers. Also its worth noting that IK's assets value is 38 Million. Khan sb please take RS. 38 million from me and give us both Bani Galla and Zaman Park houses, Please ! Third IK paid taxes of 100k and yet he preaches that he will improve tax collection when he himself is involved in tax embezzlement? Also correct number of children is not mentioned in IK nomination papers. Man! we are bringing this man to become PM?
Peanuts when compared to his stature
He needs to explain where the $379,760 in cash came from.
People like Imran Khan use remittances and foreign earnings as an excuse to launder money because no questions can be asked on remittances.
@Khaja He played cricket for English Clubs, which, I believe, do not pay in Pakistani Rupees.
@Sajjad glad niazi lies than holding onto 1506 kanals of land. He has my vote!
I am willing to pay double the value of the Bani Gala property.
And contribute an equal amount to Shaukat Khanum Charity.
Total 4 times the value.
DEAL?
And the worth of our family house in north Nazimabad is around 3 crore remember it’s just 200 yards while IK’s palace 250 acre 3000 kanal in Islamabad banigala worth only 1 crore 14 lacs. If IK is ready to sell this to me right now in 5 crore I will be happy to sell the same at OLX around 20-25 crore. Please correct me if I m wrong here.
How is Bani Gala worth only Rs 11,000,000?