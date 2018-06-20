Imran Khan tells ECP he owns assets worth Rs38m

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the asset details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying that the PTI chief has declared before the electoral body that he holds net assets worth Rs38 million.

The affidavits attached to his nomination papers — copies of which are available with Dawn.com — reveal that his net assets as on June 30 of the current financial year are Rs38,694,493.

The PTI chief raked in Rs4,776,611 the past year and paid Rs103,763 in taxes. His income sources are agriculture — he owns 168 acres of agriculture land — MNA's salary, PCB pension and bank profit.

Additionally, the cricketer-turned-politician has two Dollar accounts holding $379,760 and $1,470 respectively, and one Pound account which holds £7,068. He also has a Euro account, but it's empty.

The only foreign travel expenditure Khan reportedly incurred this year was during his three-day trip to the United Kingdom which cost him Rs240,000, as per the documents submitted to the ECP. A four-day trip to Turkey in 2017 has been indicated as "sponsored".

Though he does not own any businesses within the country or abroad, he does own 14 properties within Pakistan, most of which are stated as "inherited". Khan's Bani Gala residence is stated to be worth Rs11,471,000, however, his documents do not state ownership of any foreign real estate.

Khan has not mentioned the number of vehicles he owns, leaving the space blank.

His dependants listed are his wife, Bushra Bibi, and two sons with Jemima Khan — Qasim and Sulaiman. The sons, however, have been marked as "not financially dependent".

Bushra's assets were not included as the marriage took place in 2018, the documents state.