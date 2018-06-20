DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UN's decision to probe rights abuses in India-held Kashmir affirms Pakistan's stance: Foreign Office

Naveed SiddiquiJune 20, 2018

Email


Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the United Nations' recommendation to form an inquiry commission to investigate human rights violations committed by Indian security forces in held Kashmir,

Pakistan's permanent representative to UN Farukh Amil said this while speaking at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the organisation's headquarters in Geneva.

He said that the recent UN report on rights abuse in held Kashmir "reaffirms Pakistan’s well-known position on the grave human rights abuses committed by India", read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Dispatch from Srinagar: Our nights are becoming longer and darker

"Excessive use of force, indiscriminate killing of civilians, blindings by pellet guns, cases of mass graves and sexual violence by India in Jammu and Kashmir constitute crimes against humanity, which must be investigated," the Foreign Office quoted Amil as saying.

Amil also condemned the recent murder of a Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was the editor-in-chief of a leading English newspaper, Rising Kashmir.

The Pakistani ambassador also welcomed UN's call to hold a political dialogue to reach a solution to the Kashmir dispute that would be acceptable to all concerned parties.

Last week, UN's human rights office released its first-ever report on alleged rights violations committed by India in the disputed territory.

UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein had recommended that a Commission of Inquiry — that is one of the UN's highest-level probes, generally reserved for major crises like the Syria conflict — be established to "conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Manish
Jun 20, 2018 07:21pm

shoud we care ?

Anand
Jun 20, 2018 07:30pm

Both the ends need to check

420
Jun 20, 2018 07:59pm

They want access at both end . Why coverup?

Terrible
Jun 20, 2018 08:01pm

You mean remote probe

Osman
Jun 20, 2018 08:57pm

good move

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A window of opportunity?

A window of opportunity?

The sight of insurgents flooding the streets of Kabul must have caused concern to Kabul and the Taliban.

Editorial

June 20, 2018

Culture of secrecy

THE frequent and flippant invocation of unspecified security threats in all manner of instances and situations has...
June 20, 2018

Hindutva militancy

HINDU extremism in India is not a new phenomenon; India’s founding father, Mahatma Gandhi, himself was shot dead ...
Updated June 20, 2018

A misogynistic campaign

ELECTION campaigns are rarely civil, anywhere. But when a candidate uses the personal life of an opponent — ...
June 19, 2018

Beyond Kalabagh dam

IT is a new era but our concepts are old. At its core, the problem is how Pakistan’s policy elite is responding to...
June 19, 2018

Poor state of zoo

TO put at risk the lives and well-being of animals in order to score political points before an election is a...