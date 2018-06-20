DAWN.COM

Celebrated humourist Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi passes away in Karachi

Dawn.comUpdated June 20, 2018

Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi, celebrated satirist and humourist, passed away in Karachi on Wednesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The 95-year-old wordsmith par excellence had been suffering from a protracted ailment.

He had been born on August 4, 1923, in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, India.

After Partition, he migrated to Karachi in 1956.

Yousufi, a banker by profession, was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1999 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2002 — the highest literary honour given by the government to civilians.

His Chiraagh Talay (1961) had established him as a humorist who knew how to use repartee and pun. His other works, Khakam Badahan (1970), Zarguzasht (1976) and Aab-i-Gum (1990) only reaffirmed his status as a great wit and a master prose writer of Urdu.

What made Yousufi remarkable was not only his wordplay and repartee, but his refraining from traditional ways of invoking mirth, such as situational comedy or slapstick. His one-liners are often quoted in Urdu’s literary works.

Irfan
Jun 20, 2018 06:06pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Symbol of decency in humor is not among us anymore.

pindi boyes
Jun 20, 2018 06:06pm

rest in peace

atif
Jun 20, 2018 06:12pm

End of an era. He was the best that I read. His books weren't just for one time read, they were collector items. May his soul rest in peace.

Such souls r rare.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jun 20, 2018 06:22pm

End of an era. An era, which is never going to return. Rest in Peace Yousufi Sahib.

King
Jun 20, 2018 06:26pm

Rest in peace Mr. Yousufi. I haven't found a writer of your calibre yet.

Life
Jun 20, 2018 06:33pm

RIP

Afraz Minhas
Jun 20, 2018 06:41pm

Rest in peace

Usman Khan
Jun 20, 2018 07:00pm

A befitting cup indeed which has returned to its Creator!

M. Saeed
Jun 20, 2018 07:01pm

A great humorist of our national language has passed away along with the very pleasing art he possessed. Inna lillah wa inna ilayhi rajiun.

Of late, he lost his touch in humor due to highly disturbing atmosphere that we face in our country. Obviously, it was no time to indulge in humor writing and equally so in reading. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Zia
Jun 20, 2018 07:07pm

Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elaihe Rajeoun

Mansoor
Jun 20, 2018 07:33pm

May his soul rest in peace. Brought many smiles and roaring laughter's to so many.

bkt
Jun 20, 2018 07:33pm

It is no less than a national loss. Not only a banker par excellence but a writer of note, giving many moments of enjoyment.

Zeeshan
Jun 20, 2018 07:52pm

The best when it comes to satire and humor in Urdu language and by some margin. I have bought Aab-e-Gum at least 7 different times. I made sure anyone who wanted to read humor, in my social circle, had access to the book.

Perplexed
Jun 20, 2018 07:53pm

What a loss... a true legend.

Khalyee_Makhlooq
Jun 20, 2018 08:11pm

'Jo baichte thay daway-e-dil Wo dukaan apni burha gaye'

RIP Yousafi Sahib

Syed Z
Jun 20, 2018 08:21pm

The diamonds and stars of Pakistani society are leaving us one by one.

Barkat Ally
Jun 20, 2018 08:32pm

RIP , poet cum banker, more of a poet less of a banker.

Baba
Jun 20, 2018 08:34pm

End of an era. RIP

Qaisar
Jun 20, 2018 08:37pm

RIP. A legend indeed !!!!

Pakistani american
Jun 20, 2018 09:03pm

RIP

