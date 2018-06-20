ECP okays massive reshuffle in bureaucracy of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan
June 20, 2018
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday approved a massive administrative reshuffle in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in what has been described as a move to ensure transparent elections next month.
The changes were proposed by the caretaker federal and provincial governments and were okay-ed by the election commission.
Following are the province-wise details of the shuffle in bureaucracy, as issued by the ECP:
Punjab
- The services of 18 officers of Punjab police have been surrendered to the federal government
- 28 senior officers of Punjab government have been repatriated to the federal government
- The transfers of 64 officers of Punjab police have been approved
- The transfers of 34 secretaries and managing directors in the province have been okayed
- The transfers of 35 deputy commissioners have been approved
- The transfers of 77 SSPs, AIGs, SPs and Additional SPs have been approved as well
Sindh
- The transfers of 14 secretaries in the province have been okayed
- The transfers of two AIGs, 14 DIGs and various SSPs have been approved
- The transfers of six commissioners and 33 deputy commissioners have been approved
Balochistan
- The transfers of three secretaries in the province have been okayed
- The transfers of six commissioners, 33 deputy commissioners and 64 assistant commissioners have been approved
- The transfers of 31 sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) have also been approved
