ECP okays massive reshuffle in bureaucracy of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday approved a massive administrative reshuffle in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in what has been described as a move to ensure transparent elections next month.

The changes were proposed by the caretaker federal and provincial governments and were okay-ed by the election commission.

Following are the province-wise details of the shuffle in bureaucracy, as issued by the ECP:

Punjab

The services of 18 officers of Punjab police have been surrendered to the federal government

28 senior officers of Punjab government have been repatriated to the federal government

The transfers of 64 officers of Punjab police have been approved

The transfers of 34 secretaries and managing directors in the province have been okayed

The transfers of 35 deputy commissioners have been approved

The transfers of 77 SSPs, AIGs, SPs and Additional SPs have been approved as well

Sindh

The transfers of 14 secretaries in the province have been okayed

The transfers of two AIGs, 14 DIGs and various SSPs have been approved

The transfers of six commissioners and 33 deputy commissioners have been approved

Balochistan