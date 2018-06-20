DAWN.COM

Maryam owns 1,506 kanals of agricultural land, has millions invested in companies

Ali WaqarUpdated June 20, 2018

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has stated in the documents accompanying her election nomination papers that she owns more than 1,500 kanals of land and has millions of rupees worth of shares in multiple companies.

According to the affidavit submitted to the returning officer — copies of which are available with Dawn.com — Maryam on June 30, 2017 had net assets totalling Rs845,953,559, which had increased by Rs44,154,464 in the previous financial year alone.

Maryam has also declared that her agricultural land holdings have increased in each of the last three years and currently stand at 1,506 kanals, on which she earned an income of Rs11,587,268 and paid Rs1,703,590 as agricultural tax.

Moreover, the annexes accompanying her papers show that she had millions of rupees invested in multiple companies at the start of the ongoing financial year, totaling Rs18,931,000.

The document further shows that Maryam paid Rs1,491,000 in taxes during the financial year ending on June 30, 2016. However, her payment to the taxman for the next year dropped down to Rs41,961.

Maryam, the daughter of a former prime minister who is currently fighting corruption references in the accountability court, had famously claimed in a 2011 interview that neither she nor her brothers owned any properties outside or inside Pakistan.

Since her election papers only mention her financial details of the past three years, it does not shed any light on that 2011 claim.

Comments (28)

well meaning
Jun 20, 2018 02:31pm

she is a very succdsful business woman if she made all that money after 2011 long live Pakistan

Abdul Rehman
Jun 20, 2018 02:37pm

I dont know how people associate me to these assets. I dont have any property even in Pakistan let alone alleged overseas wealth.. quote

f
Jun 20, 2018 02:41pm

owner of 88 crore had pension of her husband only. He and she never did any business. Did nawaz showed these figures in his election forms previously. Just a trace of 2013 nawaz forms to maryam assset now can reveal miracles to nation

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 20, 2018 02:45pm

The questions are: Where all this wealth come from? How the money was earned? Why Mayram Safdar said a few years ago that she did not have any property or money in Pakistan? All is amazing, and why all these questions were not asked and clarified during the submission of her election papers?

shabbir
Jun 20, 2018 02:50pm

Mr. Nawaz Sharif should have informed his children about the properties he was accumulating on their names. Had they known it, she wouldn't give such statement back than.

Hasnain Haque
Jun 20, 2018 02:52pm

Wow, a defendant of her father and wife of a retired Captain who only earns a measly salary, unbelievable, how can people vote for her is beyond me.

Hasnain Haque
Jun 20, 2018 02:53pm

Unbelievable, if people of Pakistan still don't wake up then I don't think there is any hope.

Shahid
Jun 20, 2018 02:53pm

Is that all?

Anonymouseeeee
Jun 20, 2018 02:58pm

Shameless.

Alex
Jun 20, 2018 03:00pm

Why is she allowed to run in election?.

M Akram
Jun 20, 2018 03:03pm

Wow a person who has never worked in their life has emassed so much wealth, especially over the last few year. Ms M Nawaz should write a book and sharing secrets of her sucrose.

Analyses
Jun 20, 2018 03:06pm

1506 Kanals declared + millions. And here I am, even after getting one of the highest professional qualifications in one of the best universities in Pakistan and working hard for 20 years in a bank, could not even buy 1 kanal property. Wonders of our beautiful 'democracy'.

Naz52
Jun 20, 2018 03:12pm

Has she ever worked in her life and where is the money trail? And people will still vote for her.

Shaikh
Jun 20, 2018 03:12pm

Wow, tax of Rs. 41,000 on annual basis against properties of billions, poor tax salaried tax payers are paying much much more than Rs. 41,000 on monthly basis...

Ahsan Gul
Jun 20, 2018 03:16pm

Now the accountability process must find out the source of initial investments.

Orakzai.
Jun 20, 2018 03:21pm

Now, she will be claiming that her father is businesman that's why she has million of money and several thousands kanals land.

Farooq Jawed
Jun 20, 2018 03:25pm

If anyone wants to know; what ails Pakistan that we cant get ahead; look no further. Here is an example of how some got wealthy while they had the key to the treasury. The real tragedy is, despite all these unaccountable assets......she stands a good chance to be elected to a position of trust.

Zeeshan Aamir khan
Jun 20, 2018 03:26pm

We deserve this as we all are corrupt. I am salaried person still waiting to buy my car .We need to change ourselves before changing politician.Everyone in government should declare there source of income.

Abdul-Manan Khan
Jun 20, 2018 03:27pm

Outcome of ousting … Keep it CJ.

Qasim
Jun 20, 2018 03:33pm

so in 5 years her wealth increased many folds. Amazing! She should share her knowledge with rest of the Pakistanis so they could earn this much money in 5 years. She's a genius.

ibrahim marghoob
Jun 20, 2018 03:39pm

I still remember, capt safdar mentioned that he doesnt know where the money came for their kids education expenses. NS doesnt know where the money came for Avenfield apartments and she wouldnt know where all this came from since she had no property in the entire world in 2011.

Sanity
Jun 20, 2018 03:49pm

And here the whole nation is looking for a drop of clean water. Where as Sharifs and Zardaris have accumulated uncountable assets, wealth and bulletproof homes and fleet of cars!!!

Harris
Jun 20, 2018 03:53pm

Pakistan is blessed... For some reason almost every leader in this country & their families inevitably become billionaires...

AliHunzai
Jun 20, 2018 03:57pm

What business earns this much in just 6 years without any capital Invested. Is that Qatri?

wise2win
Jun 20, 2018 04:07pm

Good for them. No need to be jealous or upset about it. Just bring in legislation to tax them. Tax them so as to provide basic necessities of life for the people who work in these fields, to provide security and to educate their kids, then to provide medical assistance to the elderly. And be happy when someone amass wealth. Make sure that they don't use that wealth to suppress those who do not have.

James
Jun 20, 2018 04:16pm

Simple question - where all this money came from - if gifted - the person who gifted where and how did he made this money.

Corruption has to be controlled - it can not go unchecked - enough is enough.

Qamar
Jun 20, 2018 04:16pm

I keep wondering how a person who does not work, does not have any source of income and yet becomes very rich???

sabih
Jun 20, 2018 04:27pm

After the next 5 year term, her properties will increase by another 1000 million rupees and people of Pakistan will still vote for her , so lets not blame her , blame this form of democracy

A window of opportunity?

A window of opportunity?

The sight of insurgents flooding the streets of Kabul must have caused concern to Kabul and the Taliban.

Editorial

June 20, 2018

Culture of secrecy

THE frequent and flippant invocation of unspecified security threats in all manner of instances and situations has...
June 20, 2018

Hindutva militancy

HINDU extremism in India is not a new phenomenon; India’s founding father, Mahatma Gandhi, himself was shot dead ...
Updated June 20, 2018

A misogynistic campaign

ELECTION campaigns are rarely civil, anywhere. But when a candidate uses the personal life of an opponent — ...
June 19, 2018

Beyond Kalabagh dam

IT is a new era but our concepts are old. At its core, the problem is how Pakistan’s policy elite is responding to...
June 19, 2018

Poor state of zoo

TO put at risk the lives and well-being of animals in order to score political points before an election is a...