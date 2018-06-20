Maryam owns 1,506 kanals of agricultural land, has millions invested in companies

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has stated in the documents accompanying her election nomination papers that she owns more than 1,500 kanals of land and has millions of rupees worth of shares in multiple companies.

According to the affidavit submitted to the returning officer — copies of which are available with Dawn.com — Maryam on June 30, 2017 had net assets totalling Rs845,953,559, which had increased by Rs44,154,464 in the previous financial year alone.

Maryam has also declared that her agricultural land holdings have increased in each of the last three years and currently stand at 1,506 kanals, on which she earned an income of Rs11,587,268 and paid Rs1,703,590 as agricultural tax.

Moreover, the annexes accompanying her papers show that she had millions of rupees invested in multiple companies at the start of the ongoing financial year, totaling Rs18,931,000.

The document further shows that Maryam paid Rs1,491,000 in taxes during the financial year ending on June 30, 2016. However, her payment to the taxman for the next year dropped down to Rs41,961.

Maryam, the daughter of a former prime minister who is currently fighting corruption references in the accountability court, had famously claimed in a 2011 interview that neither she nor her brothers owned any properties outside or inside Pakistan.

Since her election papers only mention her financial details of the past three years, it does not shed any light on that 2011 claim.