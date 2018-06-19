England post new ODI record total of 481-6

England broke their own all-time record for the highest total ever scored in a men's one-day international when they posted 481 for six vs Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

When Alex Hales, who already had a hundred to his name, hoisted Jhye Richardson for six in the 46th over it meant England had broken their previous world record total of this level — also set at Trent Bridge — of 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016.

Hales eventually holed out for 147 on his Nottinghamshire home ground after opener Jonny Bairstow had made 139.

Eoin Morgan, England's ODI captain, became the country's highest run-scorer in this format during a 21-ball fifty — the fastest by any England batsman in terms of balls faced — on his way to 67.

At one stage it seemed 2019 World Cup hosts England might become the first side in the 4,011 match history of men's ODIs to score 500.

But their chances of achieving that feat effectively ended when Hales and Morgan were dismissed off successive deliveries to leave them 459 for five off 47.3 overs.

Australia captain Tim Paine, who won the toss, used eight bowlers but was unable to stem the torrent of runs.

An Australia attack missing injured Ashes-winning fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, were smashed to all corners of Trent Bridge with medium-pacer Andrew Tye's nine wicketless overs costing 100 runs.

England lead this five-match series against world champions Australia 2-0.