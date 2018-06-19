Two Pakistanis who accidentally crossed Indian border return

SIALKOT: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over two Pakistani nationals who had occidentally ventured into Indian territory to the Punjab Rangers as a gesture of goodwill.

The decision to hand over the young men was taken on humanitarian grounds at a meeting held between the officials of both sides in Sucheetgarh Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary during the Eid holidays.

Sohail Qamar, 31, and Ahmed, 22, from the Zafarwal tehsil of Narowal district, had accidentally crossed into Samba district, near the neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the night between June 15 and 16. The Indian BSF had apprehended them for illegally entering Indian territory.

The Punjab Rangers then contacted the BSF and informed them about the two Pakistani men. After holding preliminary interrogation, the BSF handed the two to the Punjab Rangers, as a goodwill gesture during Eid.

Later, the Punjab Rangers reunited the two men with their families.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2018