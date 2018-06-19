DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Internal security linked with marginalised groups’ assimilation into society: Nacta

Kalbe AliUpdated June 19, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Apart from law and order, judicial reforms and de-radicalisation efforts, the recently approved National Internal Security Policy (NISP) 2018-23 calls for mainstreaming of marginalised groups, including transgender persons, to ensure sustainable tranquillity in society.

The policy has linked internal security with the inclusion of marginalised groups in society by facilitating efforts for their acceptance through affirmative action.

Contrary to previous efforts in this regard, the NISP approved in the last days of the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government emphasises that internal security policy aims to replace fear in everyday life with the hope of peace and prosperity for the state and society.

The policy highlights that fear can only be replaced if the state, society and various stakeholders join hands in the service of broader goals of an inclusive, democratic and peaceful Pakistan.

Ihsan Ghani, national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), has told Dawn that it is for the first time in the country that the uplift of marginalised groups has been clearly and openly linked with the eradication of radical elements from society.

“Counter extremism goal is easily achievable if all citizens are taken on board in the development of society,” Mr Ghani added.

While the NISP calls for banning former and current militants from political activities for a specified number of years depending on the nature of their activities, the need to regulate religious publications which enjoy dedicated readership has also been highlighted.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 19, 2018

Beyond Kalabagh dam

IT is a new era but our concepts are old. At its core, the problem is how Pakistan’s policy elite is responding to...
June 19, 2018

Poor state of zoo

TO put at risk the lives and well-being of animals in order to score political points before an election is a...
Updated June 16, 2018

Eid reflections

EID is a time of joy, to share festivities with family, friends and the less fortunate. While things are far from...
Updated June 16, 2018

Report on IHK

THE murder of Kashmir Rising editor, Shujaat Bukhari, is a direct consequence of the ruinous policies that have made...
June 16, 2018

Recognising trans rights

FOR most election hopefuls, the absence of more than two gender categories in the ECP’s nomination papers would...