Internal security linked with marginalised groups’ assimilation into society: Nacta

ISLAMABAD: Apart from law and order, judicial reforms and de-radicalisation efforts, the recently approved National Internal Security Policy (NISP) 2018-23 calls for mainstreaming of marginalised groups, including transgender persons, to ensure sustainable tranquillity in society.

The policy has linked internal security with the inclusion of marginalised groups in society by facilitating efforts for their acceptance through affirmative action.

Contrary to previous efforts in this regard, the NISP approved in the last days of the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government emphasises that internal security policy aims to replace fear in everyday life with the hope of peace and prosperity for the state and society.

The policy highlights that fear can only be replaced if the state, society and various stakeholders join hands in the service of broader goals of an inclusive, democratic and peaceful Pakistan.

Ihsan Ghani, national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), has told Dawn that it is for the first time in the country that the uplift of marginalised groups has been clearly and openly linked with the eradication of radical elements from society.

“Counter extremism goal is easily achievable if all citizens are taken on board in the development of society,” Mr Ghani added.

While the NISP calls for banning former and current militants from political activities for a specified number of years depending on the nature of their activities, the need to regulate religious publications which enjoy dedicated readership has also been highlighted.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2018