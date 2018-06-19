DAWN.COM

UN official says he tried to engage with Pakistan, India on Kashmir

Amin AhmedUpdated June 19, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Raad Al Hussein, said on Monday that he has sought to engage substantively with both India and Pakistan over the past two years regarding the situation in Kashmir, on both sides of the Line of Control.

Refusals by both India and Pakistan to enable unconditional access have led the UN body to conduct remote monitoring, with first report issued last week, he said in a statement.

He urged the Human Rights Council in Geneva to consider establishing a commission of inquiry for a more comprehensive investigation of the human rights situation in Kashmir.

Delhi decides to resume military operations

“I am saddened by the assassination last week of Shujaat Bokhari, a courageous human rights defender actively working for peace, including thro­ugh his participation in the ‘Track-Two’ diplomacy seeking to help both India and Pakistan put an end to the violence,” he said.

Agencies add: India said on Sunday it was resuming military operations in Kashmir after a rare 30-day suspension for Ramazan expired, with a top minister slamming attacks by Kashmiris.

Army operations were halted on May 16 at the start of the fasting month, despite a months-long escalation of violence.

Troops would stop the pursuit of suspected militants and door-to-door house searches but would still retaliate if attacked, officials said at the time.

“While the security forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs (security forces), resulting in deaths and injuries,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Twitter.

“The security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence,” Singh added.

“The government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations” in disputed territory, Singh’s office said in a separate statement on Twitter. “The operations against terrorists to resume.”

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2018

