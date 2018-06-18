Bus hostess murdered in Faisalabad for rejecting marriage proposal, suspected killer remanded for four days
A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in Faisalabad on June 9 for refusing a marriage proposal was remanded into police custody for four days.
Bus hostess Mahwish Arshad was shot and killed by Umer Daraz, a security guard working for the same company as her, allegedly for repeatedly refusing his marriage proposal.
Police, in a first investigation report registered in the woman's father's name, said that Umer Daraz used to earlier work with 19-year-old Mahwish in a different travel company. According to the FIR, Umer Daraz pressured the bus hostess to marry him and the latter repeatedly refused the offer.
A video of Mahwish and Umer Daraz exchanging heated words in which the latter is seen forcefully gripping her wrists and trying to attack her during a bus ride made rounds on social media after the girl was shot and killed later that night.
In the video, Umer Daraz can be heard threatening Mahwish and saying, "You'll see what I would do when you get to the [bus] terminal."
A CCTV clip attached to the footage shows Mahwish climbing the steps of a building at what seems to be a deserted bus terminal when a man yanks her arm to turn her around.
Mahwish is seen trying to free herself from his clutches before she is shot and left bleeding at the steps.
According to the FIR, Mahwish's assailant fled the scene and she lost her life while undergoing treatment at a local hospital after she was shifted there.
The police arrested Umer Daraz on the night of the murder and claims that the suspect has confessed to committing the crime.
On Monday (today), police produced Umer Daraz before a district magistrate in Faisalabad and procured his four-day physical remand. The police had initially asked for a 10-day remand.
