DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bus hostess murdered in Faisalabad for rejecting marriage proposal, suspected killer remanded for four days

Kashif HussainUpdated June 18, 2018

Email


A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in Faisalabad on June 9 for refusing a marriage proposal was remanded into police custody for four days.

Bus hostess Mahwish Arshad was shot and killed by Umer Daraz, a security guard working for the same company as her, allegedly for repeatedly refusing his marriage proposal.

Mahwish Arshad was shot and killed by Umer Daraz for repeatedly refusing his marriage proposal.
Mahwish Arshad was shot and killed by Umer Daraz for repeatedly refusing his marriage proposal.

Police, in a first investigation report registered in the woman's father's name, said that Umer Daraz used to earlier work with 19-year-old Mahwish in a different travel company. According to the FIR, Umer Daraz pressured the bus hostess to marry him and the latter repeatedly refused the offer.

A video of Mahwish and Umer Daraz exchanging heated words in which the latter is seen forcefully gripping her wrists and trying to attack her during a bus ride made rounds on social media after the girl was shot and killed later that night.

In the video, Umer Daraz can be heard threatening Mahwish and saying, "You'll see what I would do when you get to the [bus] terminal."

A CCTV clip attached to the footage shows Mahwish climbing the steps of a building at what seems to be a deserted bus terminal when a man yanks her arm to turn her around.

Mahwish is seen trying to free herself from his clutches before she is shot and left bleeding at the steps.

According to the FIR, Mahwish's assailant fled the scene and she lost her life while undergoing treatment at a local hospital after she was shifted there.

Umer Daraz was presented in the district magistrate's court on Monday. — DawnNewsTV.
Umer Daraz was presented in the district magistrate's court on Monday. — DawnNewsTV.

The police arrested Umer Daraz on the night of the murder and claims that the suspect has confessed to committing the crime.

On Monday (today), police produced Umer Daraz before a district magistrate in Faisalabad and procured his four-day physical remand. The police had initially asked for a 10-day remand.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
The Artist
Jun 18, 2018 04:14pm

These men with big egos and short temper need to be punished, and made an example to avoid future incidents.

Humaira Jahanzeb
Jun 18, 2018 04:16pm

A classic example of violence against women in a lawless state where men take women as their private property ! Justice must be served and this man must be punished in the same manner for others to learn a lesson- and to get to the root cause of the problem, we need a major mind set change ! Our men need to be taught since childhood that women are humans and not commodoties - our women including sisters and mothers need to play this instrumental role.

murli
Jun 18, 2018 04:21pm

women are always blamed but men are the real problem in pakistani society. ironically, i don't see this happening in the west. some serious steps are needed to control this problem including education.

Iftikhar Husain
Jun 18, 2018 04:25pm

It is surprising that this happen too often in Pakistan this is heart breaking to read this.

Mansoor
Jun 18, 2018 04:26pm

Family of the murdered has no right to pardon the killer. This was a crime against state and having failed the poor girl, should be the prosecutor and take this case to quick and just conclusion. Oh, I was just dreaming as the case happens to be in Pakistan

GBian
Jun 18, 2018 04:26pm

RIP. Let's hope the heart-stoned criminal will get exemplary punishment by the court of law.

pakistan deserves better
Jun 18, 2018 04:32pm

Caveman mentality.

pre-Boomer Marine brat
Jun 18, 2018 04:40pm

It seems that a significant percentage of South Asian males have not grown up, and are not likely to.

Hyder
Jun 18, 2018 04:41pm

Sir

This is no different than a terrorist attack!!!

Thanks

Asif
Jun 18, 2018 04:41pm

Very sad, may the departed soul rest in peace.

Arshad
Jun 18, 2018 04:42pm

Send him to Military-Antiterrosim court for Swift and Quick Justice.

Muntazir Abbas
Jun 18, 2018 04:49pm

I hope this time, justice is not delayed since everything can been seen clearly.

adeel
Jun 18, 2018 04:52pm

Look at the quality of Handcuffs. A strong man can easily break and runoff. Corruption-ridden police and administration.

MasterBaba
Jun 18, 2018 04:58pm

So sad for the poor girl. She was just 19. He should be condemned and executed swiftly without the usual court drama.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 16, 2018

Eid reflections

EID is a time of joy, to share festivities with family, friends and the less fortunate. While things are far from...
June 16, 2018

Report on IHK

THE murder of Kashmir Rising editor, Shujaat Bukhari, is a direct consequence of the ruinous policies that have made...
June 16, 2018

Recognising trans rights

FOR most election hopefuls, the absence of more than two gender categories in the ECP’s nomination papers would...
June 15, 2018

Seven questions

THE additional note may prove to be of greater relevance in judicial history than the majority judgement. Justice...
Women candidates
Updated June 15, 2018

Women candidates

ACROSS the country, women candidates are poised to run in greater numbers for political office in the coming general...
June 15, 2018

FIFA World Cup

THE FIFA World Cup, arguably the greatest sporting spectacle on earth, commenced in Russia on Thursday amid the...