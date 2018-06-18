DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US imports push Japan into trade deficit in May

AFPJune 18, 2018

Email


Imports of US aircraft helped push Japan to a trade deficit in May, official data showed onMonday, but experts said it was a temporary effect not linked to ongoing trade tensions.

Japan's imports rose 14.0 per cent in May from a year earlier, according to finance ministry data.

Exports also enjoyed an 8.0 percent rise but the overall effect was a net deficit of 578.3 billion yen ($5 billion). The deficit was nearly three times the size of the figure last year and came after two consecutive months of surplus.

“The deficit came from a surge in imports from the United States,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at the Norinchukin Research Institute, noting a quadrupling of Japan's purchases of US aircraft.

He also noted that crude oil prices rose strongly, pushing Japan's import bills higher.

“It's a temporary rise and is not linked to trade policies,” he said, ruling out the possibility that Japan was boosting purchases of US products as Washington adopts an increasingly protectionist trade policy.

“Exports will keep growing for a while but we should be cautious against protectionist moves, a possible slowdown in the robust US economy, and how emerging markets are faring in light of hikes in US interest rates,” Minami told AFP.

Overall Japanese imports from the US rose nearly 20 percent year-on-year, meaning its politically sensitive trade surplus with Washington fell 17.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Japan's deficit with its biggest trading partner China shrank 10.4 percent with exports growing 13.9 per cent.

Worries about a trade war are growing as Washington and Beijing exchange tit-for-tat tariff announcements.

Marking a departure from a decades-long, US-led drive for open and free trade, President Donald Trump has claimed that massive flows of imports to the United States threaten national security.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2018 12:21pm

It's a rare occasion that Japanese imports became more than it's exports pertaining to trade with the U.S. in the month of May, 2018, thus causing a trade deficit. However, on long-term basis, it's going to be just the opposite.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 16, 2018

Eid reflections

EID is a time of joy, to share festivities with family, friends and the less fortunate. While things are far from...
June 16, 2018

Report on IHK

THE murder of Kashmir Rising editor, Shujaat Bukhari, is a direct consequence of the ruinous policies that have made...
June 16, 2018

Recognising trans rights

FOR most election hopefuls, the absence of more than two gender categories in the ECP’s nomination papers would...
June 15, 2018

Seven questions

THE additional note may prove to be of greater relevance in judicial history than the majority judgement. Justice...
Women candidates
Updated June 15, 2018

Women candidates

ACROSS the country, women candidates are poised to run in greater numbers for political office in the coming general...
June 15, 2018

FIFA World Cup

THE FIFA World Cup, arguably the greatest sporting spectacle on earth, commenced in Russia on Thursday amid the...