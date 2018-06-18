DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz, Maryam postpone return due to Kulsoom's health condition, sources say

Farooq ShahJune 18, 2018

Email


Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly decided to postpone his return to Pakistan for the time being following the worsening condition of his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London, DawnNewsTV quoted sources as saying.

The former first lady has been in critical condition after she suffered a cardiac arrest late on Thursday and was admitted to the ICU in London's Harley Street Clinic and placed on ventilator. Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, travelled to London on the same day.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following his ouster in July last year. He was expected to return to Pakistan on Monday along with her daughter Maryam, but DawnNewsTV reported on Sunday that the doctors in London have asked Nawaz to stay with his wife after assessing her health condition. She has reportedly not regained consciousness since suffering cardiac arrest.

Talking to media persons outside Harley Street Clinic, Nawaz said that his wife’s condition was critical and doctors have kept her on life support. "She is still in intensive care and sedated," he said.

Meanwhile, Nawaz’s son Hussain told media persons that the doctors are not able to provide much information to the family at this time. “Doctors can not give a date as to when she will recover. However, they have said that once she [Kulsoom] show’s signs of recovery they will start removing life support one by one,” Hussain said.

Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif is also in London to see his ailing sister-in-law.

Begum Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Initially, she showed signs of improvement but as of late her condition has deteriorated.

Her sons — Hassan and Hussain — and daughter Asma have remained with her throughout her treatment in London, while Nawaz and Maryam could only visit her a couple of times.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 16, 2018

Eid reflections

EID is a time of joy, to share festivities with family, friends and the less fortunate. While things are far from...
June 16, 2018

Report on IHK

THE murder of Kashmir Rising editor, Shujaat Bukhari, is a direct consequence of the ruinous policies that have made...
June 16, 2018

Recognising trans rights

FOR most election hopefuls, the absence of more than two gender categories in the ECP’s nomination papers would...
June 15, 2018

Seven questions

THE additional note may prove to be of greater relevance in judicial history than the majority judgement. Justice...
Women candidates
Updated June 15, 2018

Women candidates

ACROSS the country, women candidates are poised to run in greater numbers for political office in the coming general...
June 15, 2018

FIFA World Cup

THE FIFA World Cup, arguably the greatest sporting spectacle on earth, commenced in Russia on Thursday amid the...