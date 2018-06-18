PTI rules out possibility of seat adjustment with Chaudhry Nisar

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has ruled out the possibility of leaving the field open for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dissident and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Talking to Dawn, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that they have already fielded party's vice-president Ghulam Sarwar Khan against Chaudhry Nisar in three out of the four constituencies he is contesting.

Fawad Chaudhry further ruled out the possibility of a seat adjustment with Nisar. He said Nisar had never been a part of the PTI and he had already announced that he would contest the election as an independent candidate.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the past had invited Nisar to join the party on a number of occasions, but he never accepted or responded to his invitation.

Ghulam Sarwar, when contacted, said he had told Imran Khan that he can withdraw from the election race only if Nisar applies for the PTI ticket. Otherwise, Sarwar said he had told the PTI chief that he would file papers in every constituency from where Nisar files the nominations.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who defeated Chaudhry Nisar from Taxila constituency in the 2013 elections, said his party would "clean bowl" Nisar in the July 25 elections.

Nisar has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate in four constituencies — two for NA and two for Punjab Assembly.