DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 young brothers killed in Zhob landslide

Hafeezullah SheraniUpdated June 17, 2018

Email


People gather at the site of land sliding incident in Zhob.— Hafeezullah Sherani
People gather at the site of land sliding incident in Zhob.— Hafeezullah Sherani

Three young brothers were killed and their father and another brother injured during a landsliding incident in Balochistan's Zhob district on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The incident happened at a hilly tourist spot Silyazzai, where the ill-fated family of Rahmatullah Safi had come to enjoy Eid holidays.

The damaged vehicle of Rehmatullah Safi.— Hafeezullah Sherani
The damaged vehicle of Rehmatullah Safi.— Hafeezullah Sherani

Rahmatullah Safi, a freelance photographer who is also contesting upcoming general elections on a provincial assembly seat, and his four sons were visiting the picnic spot when the landsliding occurred, his brother Naseebullah Safi told DawnNewsTV.

Area residents, as well as picnickers present on the spot, rushed to rescue the ill-fated family but could manage to recover only Safi and his eldest son from the debris. The two were shifted to DHQ hospital Zhob for treatment.

Subsequently, the bodies of Najeebullah, Raza Gul and Mohibullah were recovered. The ages of the deceased brothers were 8, 10 and 13, Naseebullah Safi said. The doctors at the hospital pronounced the injured out of danger.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 17, 2018 09:26pm

What a grave and great tragedy?

Arshad
Jun 17, 2018 09:45pm

Very Sad !!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 16, 2018

Eid reflections

EID is a time of joy, to share festivities with family, friends and the less fortunate. While things are far from...
June 16, 2018

Report on IHK

THE murder of Kashmir Rising editor, Shujaat Bukhari, is a direct consequence of the ruinous policies that have made...
June 16, 2018

Recognising trans rights

FOR most election hopefuls, the absence of more than two gender categories in the ECP’s nomination papers would...
June 15, 2018

Seven questions

THE additional note may prove to be of greater relevance in judicial history than the majority judgement. Justice...
Women candidates
Updated June 15, 2018

Women candidates

ACROSS the country, women candidates are poised to run in greater numbers for political office in the coming general...
June 15, 2018

FIFA World Cup

THE FIFA World Cup, arguably the greatest sporting spectacle on earth, commenced in Russia on Thursday amid the...