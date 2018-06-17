DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

World Cup 2018: Kolarov stunner gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica

APJune 17, 2018

Email


Costa Rica's Joel Campbell vies for the ball with Serbia's Dusko Tosic during the group E match. —AP
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell vies for the ball with Serbia's Dusko Tosic during the group E match. —AP

Aleksandar Kolarov scored from a left-footed free kick in the 56th minute and Serbia opened its World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Sunday.

After David Guzman was handed a yellow card, Kolarov curled the ensuing free kick over the wall. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who plays for Real Madrid, couldn't reach it.

Serbia, which missed out on the 2014 tournament, had the early advantage in a tough group that includes five-time champion Brazil and Switzerland.

After a scoreless first half, Navas fought off a barrage of challenges to open the second with the boisterous Costa Rican fans cheering him on at Samara Arena.

The final moments of the match were marked by a squabble on the sidelines as Nemanja Matic got into a tussle with a Costa Rican coach. Players from both teams rushed toward the scrum but it was quickly diffused.

The Ticos were the surprise of the last World Cup, sweeping through to the quarterfinals in Brazil before being ousted by the Netherlands on penalties. It was the furthest the small Central American nation had advanced in soccer's premier tournament.

But there was some uncertainty surrounding the Ticos after a pair of friendly losses heading into the World Cup, including a 4-1 rout by Belgium a week ago.

Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic, who replaced Slavoljub Muslin last year, put together a veteran defense with Kolarov, who plays for Roma, and former Chelsea player Branislav Ivanovic. Also included were Manchester United midfielder Matic, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who had an apparent falling out with Muslin but was brought to Russia by Krstajic.

The opening half between Costa Rica and Serbia was back and forth from the start: Aleksandar Mitrovic's header missed the target in the opening minute and moments later Marco Urena's angled shot for Costa Rica was saved in the left corner by Vladimir Stojkovic.

Ivanovic made his record 104th appearance for the national team, surpassing Dejan Stankovic's mark. The 34-year-old Ivanovic had matched Stankovic's record last Saturday in a 5-1 friendly win over Bolivia.

Stankovic, known as “Deki,” played for the national team from 1998-2013, through three different eras: Yugoslavia, Serbia-Montenegro and finally Serbia.

Ivanovic currently plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, but he's best known for his time at Chelsea (2008-17).

Costa Rica defender Ronald Matarrita was ruled out of the World Cup earlier this week because of a right hamstring injury. He was replaced on the roster by Kenner Gutierrez.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Alba
Jun 17, 2018 08:36pm

Eastern European sports clubs are coming on. The Eastern European players are bigger physically than Spanish teams.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 17, 2018 08:37pm

This was one of the worst 2018 Soccer World Cup-Russia matches so far, with Serbian players openly using lots of physical violence and abuses against Costa Rica players including but not limited to kicking, elbowing, throwing, slapping and even deliberately hurting their opponents, while the FIFA referee astonishingly ignored everything wrong perpertrated by the Serbian players.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 16, 2018

Eid reflections

EID is a time of joy, to share festivities with family, friends and the less fortunate. While things are far from...
June 16, 2018

Report on IHK

THE murder of Kashmir Rising editor, Shujaat Bukhari, is a direct consequence of the ruinous policies that have made...
June 16, 2018

Recognising trans rights

FOR most election hopefuls, the absence of more than two gender categories in the ECP’s nomination papers would...
June 15, 2018

Seven questions

THE additional note may prove to be of greater relevance in judicial history than the majority judgement. Justice...
Women candidates
Updated June 15, 2018

Women candidates

ACROSS the country, women candidates are poised to run in greater numbers for political office in the coming general...
June 15, 2018

FIFA World Cup

THE FIFA World Cup, arguably the greatest sporting spectacle on earth, commenced in Russia on Thursday amid the...