At least 14 killed in suicide attack outside governor's office in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

A suicide attack in restive eastern Afghanistan on Sunday killed at least 14 people and wounded many others, officials said, in the second attack in as many days.

The explosion happened outside the Nangarhar provincial governor's office in the capital Jalalabad, his spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

Khogyani said 14 people had been killed and 45 wounded. An Afghan security source confirmed the suicide attack but gave a lower death toll of at least 10.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The attack came a day after a suicide bomber targeted a joint gathering of Afghan Taliban fighters, police and army personnel who were celebrating an unprecedented ceasefire and Eidul Fitr.

Death toll from suicide bombing in Afghanistan climbs to 36

The death toll from a suicide bombing against a gathering of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan has risen to 36, an official said on Sunday.

Najibullah Kamawal, director of the health department in the eastern Nangarhar province, said another 65 people were wounded in Saturday's attack.

The bomber targeted a gathering of fighters who were celebrating a three-day truce coinciding with the Eidul Fitr holiday. No one immediately claimed the attack, but it was likely carried out by the militant Islamic State (IS) group, which was not included in the cease-fire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past.

After the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a nine-day extension of the cease-fire. The three-day holiday and cease-fire ends Sunday.

The chairman of the High Peace Council, a government body charged with negotiating an end to the nearly 17-year war, called on the Taliban to accept the extended cease-fire and join the peace process.

“We hope that the extension of the cease-fire will be announced by the leadership of the Taliban,” Mohammad Karim Khalili told a press conference in the capital, Kabul. He said there had been an “exchange of views” between the government and the Taliban over the past week, without elaborating.

The Taliban have steadily expanded their presence in recent years, seizing a number of districts across the country and carrying out near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces. But over the past two days Taliban fighters could be seen celebrating the truce alongside Afghan troops and other people in a number of locations, according to photos and videos posted online that appeared to be authentic.

Taliban leaders have at different times expressed interest in holding peace talks to end the conflict. But they have refused to meet with the United States-backed government, saying they will only negotiate with the US directly. They have also demanded the withdrawal of all foreign forces.

Taliban say ceasefire will not be extended, fighting to resume

The Taliban said on Sunday they would not extend their three-day ceasefire with Afghan security forces and fighting would resume, dashing hopes for the recent peace to continue.

The comments by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid come after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced on Saturday a government truce with the militants would be extended. He asked the group to reciprocate.

“The ceasefire ends tonight and our operations will begin, inshallah. We have no intention to extend the ceasefire,” Mujahid told AFP in a WhatsApp message.

The first formal, nationwide ceasefire in the country since the 2001 US invasion had been met with jubilation across the country as Afghans —Taliban, security forces and civilians — celebrated Eid, the holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan.