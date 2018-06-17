DAWN.COM

Israeli settlers clash with police during outpost eviction

AFPJune 17, 2018

Nearly a dozen Israeli police officers were injured in clashes on Sunday as they began evicting Jewish settlers from an outpost in the occupied West Bank, police said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that 11 officers were “injured lightly” during the eviction of 10 buildings in the Tapuah West outpost in the northern West Bank.

Israel's supreme court had in February 2017 ruled that part of the settlement outpost must be removed since it was built on private Palestinian land.

According to Rosenfeld, six protesters were arrested.

Honenu, a pro-settler legal advocacy group, said 40 youths were removed from the area by police. One was said to be lightly injured.

Rosenfeld said the eviction was expected to last the entire day.

On Tuesday, police evicted settlers from 15 homes in a separate outpost north of the West Bank city of Hebron that was deemed illegal.

All Israeli settlements are viewed as illegal under international law, but Israel differentiates between those it has approved and those it has not.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Settlements there are seen as major stumbling blocks to a peace deal since they are built on land the Palestinian wants for their future state.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live among nearly three million Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

