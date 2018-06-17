DAWN.COM

Chief justice takes notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender community

Rana BilalUpdated June 17, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took suo motu notice over complaints that the transgender community is not being issued their computerised national identity cards (CNICs), and ordered Punjab chief secretary and other members of the concerned provincial administration to appear before the court on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the apex court, Justice Nisar, during his visit to Fountain House Lahore on Saturday, was told of the problems face by the transgender community, whose primary complaint was the non-issuance of CNICs.

The chief justice, in the light of their complaints, took notice of the matter and issued the aforesaid personnel to appear before the court at 11am on Monday.

The court also instructed Akhuwat Foundation's Amjad Saqib to attend the hearing, which will take place at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry.

In 2009, Pakistan became one of the first countries in the world to legally recognise a third sex, allowing transgenders to obtain identity cards. However, the jury is out on the legislation's on-ground implementation.

