FIA scrutiny finds Fauzia Kasuri, Faisal Vawda to be dual nationals

Ali WaqarUpdated June 16, 2018

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has handed over to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a list of 122 nomination papers it has found to have been filed by candidates holding dual nationality.

The list includes several prominent names, including the PPP's former chief minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda and veteran politican Fauzia Kasuri, who is currently associated with the Pak Sarzameen Party.

Shah, however, contested the FIA's findings, stating in a tweet that he had already renounced his Canadian citizenship — a claim he substantiated by producing a certification of renunciation.

There are a few double entries in the list, as the FIA has considered nomination papers filed for different seats separately even if they have been filed by the same person.

There are a total of 49 anomalies in the nomination papers filed for the National Assembly, 53 in papers filed for the Punjab Assembly, 11 in papers for Sindh, eight in papers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in papers filed for the Balochistan Assembly.

The data was gleaned from the FIA's Integrated Border Management System, which records traveler data of all incoming and outgoing passengers traveling across the Pakistani border.

"This database was utilized to identify the foreign travel document presented by the traveler at immigration counter while embarking / disembarking on the journey," the report said.

The FIA received a total of 19,880 records from the ECP, which it parsed through its system to identify 122 individuals who had traveled on foreign passports.

Out of the total, 60 were found to be UK nationals, 26 American nationals, 24 Canadian passport holders, three Irish, two from Belgium and one each who held passports issued by Singapore, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain and even Uzbekistan.

The FIA said the identification of people was limited by the data it has available in its repository. It also stated that "contesting candidates who have traveled on a foreign travel document as per our record but have initiated renunciation process to surrender their foreign nationality have been treated as foreign travel document holder".

George
Jun 16, 2018 02:53pm

Candidates with dual nationality contesting elections are security concerns.

Imran Alvi
Jun 16, 2018 03:14pm

Foreign nationals should be given the right to govern us. They carry as much right to exploit the system and enjoy the perks of democracy.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2018 03:37pm

ECP, don't allow all who provided false information about their nationality, assets, bank accounts and properties details - no matter, who they are. Give chance to new comers and honest people!

Gulfam Javed
Jun 16, 2018 04:47pm

Kick them out not only from politics but also from Pakistan.

Babu
Jun 16, 2018 04:47pm

The FIA said the identification of people was limited by the data it has available in its repository. It also stated that "contesting candidates who have traveled on a foreign travel document as per our record but have initiated renunciation process to surrender their foreign nationality have been treated as foreign travel document holder".

Then what is the point of this article? Please verify first who has not renounced their dual nationality and then report.

Farrukh Safdar
Jun 16, 2018 04:47pm

And these people seek our votes and sit on the ministers seats and rule us! Knowing all this we still make them our rulers?

Mohsin Malik
Jun 16, 2018 04:56pm

What is wrong when dual National Pakistanis want to play their part in the politics of Pakistan?. Stop demonizing us. Dual national Pakistanis should have full rights to vote and they should play active part in politics. We are working hard and we are sending more than 18 billion Dollars foreign exchange per year. But in the end our patriotism is ridiculed and questioned. Why?.

Dr Haroon
Jun 16, 2018 04:57pm

Dual nationals should be able to contest elections. They are able to vote in Pakistani election. But they should not withhold this information from Day 1.

Saad
Jun 16, 2018 05:05pm

No they cannot be dual nationals..

Aman
Jun 16, 2018 05:33pm

Imran was right not giving ticket to Fauzia as she may have been the dual national, and he knew it

Ahsan Gul
Jun 16, 2018 05:33pm

Duel national should not and must not be allowed to run any parliamentary or provincial government elections. Security and national interests come first.

Nadeem
Jun 16, 2018 05:37pm

Didn't she say a few years back she had renounced her US citizenship?

Concerned citizen
Jun 16, 2018 05:41pm

Dual nationality is not a crime , let them contest may be we get some better people this time

Sheraz Ali
Jun 16, 2018 05:52pm

Please barred them from election. Foriegn national or dual nationals will never work for country interest.

Ayub
Jun 16, 2018 05:59pm

Those holding dual nationalities are very dangerous for the security of the country. They do the corruption with audacity for they are satisfied that they can flee the country if danger to their prosecution arise. Not only the parliament but all the civil servants who or their wives have foreign nationality or permanent resident should be detected and their names placed on special watch list. Furthermore they should not be allowed for posting to sensitive station and they should not be allowed promotion to the higher positions.

Hassan
Jun 16, 2018 06:02pm

What a shameful situation.

RigourMortis
Jun 16, 2018 06:17pm

Foreign nationality holders should have no business being part of legislative bodies in Pakistan under no circumstances. Period.

MA
Jun 16, 2018 06:39pm

so now what ?

Mehdi
Jun 16, 2018 06:56pm

Good Job FIA. We have all the systems. Just need the will to use them.

Leoman
Jun 16, 2018 07:19pm

To be dual national isn't such a crime as to deprive the real deserving and suitable single national candidates for contesting the election. Bottom line is that first preference must be given to honest, real passionate people belonging to common cadre who want to serve their country and not themselves. Merit should be character and not money or position.

Imran Ali
Jun 16, 2018 07:40pm

If Murad Ali Shah is a dual citizen, why did he serve as CM of Sindh province? System is flawed and rigged in favor of the powerfuls and elites of Pakistan.

