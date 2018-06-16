Paramilitary forces' vehicle attacked on Quetta's Sariab Road, 3 martyred

Three levies forces personnel were martyred in a targeted attack on Quetta's Sariab Road on Eid day, DawnNewsTV reported.

Initial reports suggest that a paramilitary forces vehicle was intercepted by unidentified men on Sariab Road near Killi Bangulzai.

The levies personnel sitting in the car were fired at by the attackers. They lost their lives after suffering bullet injuries.

Rescue teams later reached the scene and moved the slain personnel's bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Two of the slain men have been identified as Anwar and Nasbullah.