Paramilitary forces' vehicle attacked on Quetta's Sariab Road, 3 martyred

Ghalib NihadUpdated June 16, 2018

Three levies forces personnel were martyred in a targeted attack on Quetta's Sariab Road on Eid day, DawnNewsTV reported.

Initial reports suggest that a paramilitary forces vehicle was intercepted by unidentified men on Sariab Road near Killi Bangulzai.

The levies personnel sitting in the car were fired at by the attackers. They lost their lives after suffering bullet injuries.

Rescue teams later reached the scene and moved the slain personnel's bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The slain men have been identified as Anwar Ali and the brothers Najeebullah and Haseebullah.

Quetta's Deputy Inspector General of Police Razzaq Cheema said the miscreants had escaped unhurt from the spot after the attack.

"This seems to be an act of targeted killing," he said.

Cheema had earlier said over 4,000 police and Frontier Corps personnel had been deployed on the eve of Eid in Quetta city.

Iftikar
Jun 16, 2018 11:51am

RIP

Ahmed bin Babar
Jun 16, 2018 12:23pm

RIP...

AbdulRahman
Jun 16, 2018 12:49pm

Provide less vehicles but fully secured against the bullets, bullet-proof jackets, night vision glasses. And most importantly keep the backup ready and proper connectivity including the chopper for immediate combing operations. Every security personnel's is valuable but they are dying like a common citizen who does not have any arms or armoured vehicle. Is this a joke that more security personnel are being killed than the insurgents and terrorists? Besides the government have extra unnecessary expenses. Strengthen the secret agency cell for information. What are the steps being taken to secure the security personnel's lives against such sudden attacks? Will the home minister or army chief provide explanation? These braves are risking their lives for the nation. Care something for them. Happy Eid to all the braves fighting against the terrorists!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 16, 2018 12:56pm

Inal la hi wa inna ilayhi rajioon.

Long live our Pak Armed Forces

Akram
Jun 16, 2018 01:38pm

They gave their lives to protect civilians. RIP brave soldiers

Lar
Jun 16, 2018 01:41pm

Inal la hi wa inna ilayhi rajioon We are living in peace because of your sacrifices

Raja Parekh
Jun 16, 2018 01:48pm

A very worry some situation.

Zak
Jun 16, 2018 01:59pm

We all know where they came from and who is funding them

