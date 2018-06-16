DAWN.COM

Paramilitaries attacked on Quetta's Sariab Road

Ghalib NihadJune 16, 2018

There are initial reports of a shooting incident in Quetta on Eid day.

Reports suggest a paramilitary forces vehicle was targeted on Sariab Road near Killi Bangulzai by unidentified men.

Three levies forces personnel have lost their lives in the attack.

Rescue teams have reached the area and moved the slain personnel's bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Two of the slain men have been identified as Anwar and Nasbullah.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

