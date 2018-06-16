Paramilitaries attacked on Quetta's Sariab Road

There are initial reports of a shooting incident in Quetta on Eid day.

Reports suggest a paramilitary forces vehicle was targeted on Sariab Road near Killi Bangulzai by unidentified men.

Three levies forces personnel have lost their lives in the attack.

Rescue teams have reached the area and moved the slain personnel's bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Two of the slain men have been identified as Anwar and Nasbullah.

