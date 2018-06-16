Suspect in Orangi bus arson attack acquitted

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court has acquitted an accused in a case pertaining to alleged arson attack on a passenger bus in Karachi.

The ATC judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi, pronounced the judgement after recording evidence and concluding arguments from both sides.

The judge found Ismail, alias Bhayanak, not guilty of the charges levelled against him by the prosecution.

The court noted in its order that the prosecution had failed to establish the allegations, as the evidence produced during the trial was not sufficient to connect him with the commissioning of the offence.

Therefore, the judge acquitted Ismail and directed the prison authorities to release him forthwith in case his custody was not required in any other case.

According to the prosecution, Ismail, alias Bhayanak, said to be a political activist, was involved in setting a passenger bus on fire in Orangi Town.

A case of the arson attack was registered at the Pakistan Bazaar police station in 2016.

During the trial, the police investigating officer said ample evidence was available on record to determine that the suspect was involved in the attack and spreading terror in the area.

However, the defence counsel contended that there was no evidence to connect his client with the commissioning of the offence, as the prosecution had failed to record statements of eyewitnesses, including the bus driver and passengers, who were allegedly injured in the incident.

The lawyer claimed that the police had booked his client in the case with mala fide intentions and on the basis of personal enmity. Therefore, he argued that false allegations were levelled against Ismail, who may be acquitted of the charges.

Man acquitted in police stations’ attacks case

An additional district and sessions judge (South) has acquitted an accused in a case pertaining to possession of explosives, encounter with police and attacks on police stations in Karachi.

The judge acquitted Abdul Qadir Baloch, as the prosecution failed to establish the charges levelled against him seven years after his arrest.

The police Counter-Terrorism department (then crime investigation department) had arrested Abdul Qadir Baloch, claiming he was an activist of a banned Baloch nationalist outfit.

He was booked in a case registered under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The prosecution alleged that the accused was arrested along with explosive substances following an encounter with the police. It further alleged that he was also involved in attacks on the Nabi Bux and Garden police stations.

The special public prosecutor argued that there was enough evidence available on record to establish the role of the accused with the offences and pleaded to convict him and award strict punishment in accordance with the law.

However, defence counsel Shaukat Hayat denied the allegations. He argued that the prosecution had booked his client in false cases while his client had no role with the commissioning of the alleged offences.

He further argued that the evidence brought on record by the prosecution during the trial was not sufficient to prove involvement of the suspect.

Mr Hayat pleaded to acquit his client of the charges, as the same were false and without evidence.

