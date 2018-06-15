In pictures: Eidul Fitr celebrations around the world

SEARCH
Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to
turn off Adblock
on Dawn.com.
Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to
turn off Adblock
on Dawn.com.
Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience
.
Several Muslim countries across the world are celebrating Eidul Fitr today.
AFP | AP Updated Jun 15, 2018 08:30pm
Muslims in several countries are celebrating Eidul Fitr — one of Islam's most significant holidays which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramazan and is typically celebrated by feasting and gift-giving — on Friday.
This picture taken on June 14, 2018 shows Indonesians parading on the eve of Eidul Fitr festival in Surabaya. — AFP
Indonesia Muslim people take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eid festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP
A young boy plays with bubbles as Muslims take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eidul Fitr festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP
Children get balloons as they attend Eid prayers in Bali, Indonesia. — AP
Indonesian Muslims take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eidul Fitr festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP
Indonesian Muslim women take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eidul Fitr festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP
Indonesian Muslims arrive on boat for Eidul Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. — AP
Kyrgyz police officers pray in the centre of Bishkek during celebrations of Eid. — AFP
Kyrgyz Muslims pray in the central of Bishkek during celebrations of Eidul Fitr. — AFP
A handout picture released by the official website of the Iranian supreme leader shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) leading Eid prayers at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran. — AFP
A Iranian Muslim woman performs Eidul Fitr prayers in western Tehran. — AFP
In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, worshippers perform their Eid prayers at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. — AP
Bosnian Muslims greet each other after the early morning prayer on Eidul Fitr in a street near Sarajevo's central, Gazi-Husref Bey's mosque, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. — AFP
Muslims try to catch balloons distributed for free after Eid prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt. — AP
People throw money from a balcony as gifts to passing Muslims celebrating Eidul Fitr outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt. — AP
A Kenyan Muslim child listens to the Imam as he delivers sermon during the Eid prayers in Nairobi, Kenya. — AP
Russian mounted police patrol near the central Mosque in Moscow during the celebrations of Eidul Fitr. — AFP
Backdropped by Istanbul's skyline, people enjoy the first day of Eidul Fitr. — AP
Turkey's Muslims arrive to offer prayers on the first day of Eidul Fitr at the the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul. — AP
Women greet each other at the Rasooli Masjid in Pretoria, South Africa on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. — AFP
A baker cooks cookies in preparation for celebrations for Eidul Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq on June 14. — AP
People buy sweets in preparation for celebrations a day ahead of Eidul Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq on June 14, 2018. — AP
In this file photo Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramazan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. — AP
Iraqis visit the graves of relatives on the first day of Eidul Fitr at Ghazali cemetery in Baghdad, Iraq. — AP
A Filipino Muslim poses following Eid prayers at the Blue Mosque in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. — AP
A boy feeds pigeons before Eidul Fitr prayers outside of Shah-e-Dushamshera mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AP
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as residents offer Eidul Fitr prayers in Mazar-i-Sharif. — AFP
Afghan residents greet each other after Eid prayers in Ghani. — AFP
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency
SANA shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, front third left, prays on the first day of Eidul Fitr in Tartous, Syria. — AP
A Palestinian faithful injured during the "Great March of Return" attend morning prayers during the first day of the celebrations of Eidul Fitr, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza city. — AFP
Palestinian Muslim worshippers gather for the morning Eidul Fitr prayer near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the Old City of Jerusalem. — AFP
Palestinian Muslims take pictures as they gather for the morning Eid prayer near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. — AFP
A Palestinian woman pray at a cemetery on the grave of a relative during the first day of Eidul Fitr, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza city. — AFP
A Yemeni boy walks in a cemetery in the capital Sana'a after the Eidul Fitr prayers. — AFP
Libyan Muslim worshipers gather to perform Eidul Fitr prayers at the Martyrs' Square in the capital Tripoli. — AFP
Comments (0)