In pictures: Eidul Fitr celebrations around the world

Muslims in several countries are celebrating Eidul Fitr — one of Islam's most significant holidays which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramazan and is typically celebrated by feasting and gift-giving — on Friday.

This picture taken on June 14, 2018 shows Indonesians parading on the eve of Eidul Fitr festival in Surabaya. — AFP

Indonesia Muslim people take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eid festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP

A young boy plays with bubbles as Muslims take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eidul Fitr festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP

Children get balloons as they attend Eid prayers in Bali, Indonesia. — AP

Indonesian Muslims take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eidul Fitr festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP

Indonesian Muslim women take part in a special morning prayer celebrating Eidul Fitr festival at Bali's Bajra Sandhi monument and park in Denpasar. — AFP

Indonesian Muslims arrive on boat for Eidul Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. — AP

Kyrgyz police officers pray in the centre of Bishkek during celebrations of Eid. — AFP

Kyrgyz Muslims pray in the central of Bishkek during celebrations of Eidul Fitr. — AFP

A handout picture released by the official website of the Iranian supreme leader shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) leading Eid prayers at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran. — AFP

A Iranian Muslim woman performs Eidul Fitr prayers in western Tehran. — AFP

In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, worshippers perform their Eid prayers at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. — AP

Bosnian Muslims greet each other after the early morning prayer on Eidul Fitr in a street near Sarajevo's central, Gazi-Husref Bey's mosque, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. — AFP

Muslims try to catch balloons distributed for free after Eid prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt. — AP

People throw money from a balcony as gifts to passing Muslims celebrating Eidul Fitr outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt. — AP

A Kenyan Muslim child listens to the Imam as he delivers sermon during the Eid prayers in Nairobi, Kenya. — AP

Russian mounted police patrol near the central Mosque in Moscow during the celebrations of Eidul Fitr. — AFP

Backdropped by Istanbul's skyline, people enjoy the first day of Eidul Fitr. — AP

Turkey's Muslims arrive to offer prayers on the first day of Eidul Fitr at the the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul. — AP

Women greet each other at the Rasooli Masjid in Pretoria, South Africa on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. — AFP

A baker cooks cookies in preparation for celebrations for Eidul Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq on June 14. — AP

People buy sweets in preparation for celebrations a day ahead of Eidul Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq on June 14, 2018. — AP

In this file photo Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramazan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. — AP

Iraqis visit the graves of relatives on the first day of Eidul Fitr at Ghazali cemetery in Baghdad, Iraq. — AP

A Filipino Muslim poses following Eid prayers at the Blue Mosque in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. — AP

A boy feeds pigeons before Eidul Fitr prayers outside of Shah-e-Dushamshera mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AP

An Afghan policeman keeps watch as residents offer Eidul Fitr prayers in Mazar-i-Sharif. — AFP

Afghan residents greet each other after Eid prayers in Ghani. — AFP

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, front third left, prays on the first day of Eidul Fitr in Tartous, Syria. — AP

A Palestinian faithful injured during the "Great March of Return" attend morning prayers during the first day of the celebrations of Eidul Fitr, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza city. — AFP

Palestinian Muslim worshippers gather for the morning Eidul Fitr prayer near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the Old City of Jerusalem. — AFP

Palestinian Muslims take pictures as they gather for the morning Eid prayer near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. — AFP

A Palestinian woman pray at a cemetery on the grave of a relative during the first day of Eidul Fitr, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza city. — AFP

A Yemeni boy walks in a cemetery in the capital Sana'a after the Eidul Fitr prayers. — AFP