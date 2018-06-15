Afghanistan thrashed by India inside two days on Test debut
Afghanistan's fairy tale entry into Test cricket ended in a bruising defeat inside two days by world number one team India on Friday.
India bowled Afghanistan twice in less than a day as they completed a crushing innings and 262 runs win over the outclassed debutants.
Cricket has become the national sport of the country torn apart by decades of war but the first five-day game turned into a Test of fire.
Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets as India skittled out Afghanistan for 103 in the final session while following on at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The second innings lasted just 38.4 overs with Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scoring with an unbeaten 36.
Earlier the Afghans fell for 109 in their first innings, in 27.5 overs, in response to a formidable Indian score of 474.
It was the 21st time that a Test had finished inside two days and just the fourth that a team was bowled out twice in a day.
“I am surprised as we have a very good team,” said Afghan skipper Ashgar Stanikzai.
“Test cricket is totally different from T20 and one day matches. But this was good for us and good for the future,” he added.
Ravichandran Ashwin got last man Wafadar bowled for nought to complete the win after Umesh Yadav rattled the Afghan top order with three early strikes.
Hashmatullah Shahidi stuck around for 88 balls trying salvage some pride by taking the match into a third day but the Indian bowling was unforgiving.
Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 4-17 after Ashwin had also got four wickets in Afghanistan's first innings.
The Afghan players, many of whom learned their cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan, got a bitter taste of the rigours of the five-day game early on day one.
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay laid the foundations of the big win during with a 168-run partnership on day one that exposed the inexperience of the Afghan bowlers.
Dhawan, who hit a merciless 107, and Vijay, who made 105, hit the Afghan spinners including teen sensation Rashid Khan to all parts of the ground.
Afghanistan took four Indian wickets late on Thursday to raise hopes of a fightback.
But Hardik Pandya's aggressive 71 kept the hosts in control of the one-off game played in a virtually empty stadium.
Afghanistan were only made full members of the International Cricket Council last year along with Ireland, who lost their debut Test to Pakistan last month.
Test cricket has become a joke when teams like Afghanistan get test status. It’s not only embarrassing moment to Afghanistan but equally embarrassing decision by ICC to grant test status to Afghanistan.
Team India is unstoppable!!!
@Haryanavi_Chora: Very easy to say that against Afghanistan, lets see if Team India is "unstoppable" in England!
Its just the first test ever for the Afghans. They will learn and mature over the years as others have. Afghanistan is already a very good T20 & ODI team. They recently swept Bangladesh in a T20 series & defeated West Indies in ODI. India will & should keep supporting them.
Its a good starting point. Dont loose heart, youll get better with time
Test cricket is becoming a joke. Letting teams like Afghanistan to play test cricket. There is a huge gap between test cricket and 20-20 cricket.
@Harmony-1© You seemed to have acute amnesia..remember South Africa Series recently??
Afghanistani side is good team......best of luck for remainig matches..
@Ash You mean ... All other teams started with winning note from the very 1st test?
Embarrassing.anyway i remember Bangladesh was same in the start look at them now they give u very tough time
I remember winning pose with Trophy when Ajinkya Rahane invite Afghanistani players
Test cricket will be gone in 10 years
Afghanistan players dont have the temperament to play test cricket they lack patience they’re hit or miss type of players Scotland and Neatherland deserved to get test status in place of Afghanistan