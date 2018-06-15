DAWN.COM

Thousands throng funeral of slain editor in India-held Kashmir

AFPJune 15, 2018

Kashmiri Muslims carry the coffin of slain editor-in-chief of the Srinagar-based newspaper 'Rising Kashmir' Shujaat Bukhari during a funeral procession at Kreeri, some 40km north of Srinagar on Friday. — AFP
Relatives of slain editor Shujaat Bukhari mourn over the coffin during his funeral procession. — AFP
Thousands of mourners gathered on Friday for the funeral of a veteran journalist shot dead by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike outside his office in the main city of India-held Kashmir.

Shujaat Bukhari, a leading journalist and editor of the English-language daily Rising Kashmir, was leaving his office in Srinagar on Thursday evening when three assailants roared up and fired several shots from close range.

Bukhari, 50, was rushed to hospital but was later declared dead. Two of his personal security guards also died.

Shujaat Bukhari's mother (C) mourns during his funeral procession. — AFP
Shujaat Bukhari's mother (C) mourns during his funeral procession. — AFP

On Friday, funeral prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid grand mosque in Srinagar before the burial in his native village in northern Kashmir.

Bukhari, who was given police protection following three attacks on him in the past decade, had been a strong advocate of peace in Kashmir.

New Delhi has about 500,000 soldiers in India-held Kashmir, where armed groups are fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Bukhari took part in informal peace talks on Kashmir with Pakistani representatives in Dubai last year. His final tweet, sent just a few hours before his murder, was a link to his website's reporting of the UN human rights chief calling for a major investigation into abuses committed by both India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

The identity of the attackers and the motive for the killing was not yet known but Srinagar police released CCTV footage of the three suspects on the motorbike.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a high-level investigation into the attack that came hours before Eidul Fitr began.

Rising Kashmir on Friday carried a full-blown portrait of Bukhari on its front page against a black background.

The murder has been condemned by political leaders who hailed Bukhari as a fearless and courageous journalist.

“Terrorism has hit a new low with Shujaat's killing. That too, on the eve of Eid. We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Iftikhar Husain
Jun 15, 2018 04:33pm

This seems to be an internal job must be investigated by a independent judge.

Prateik
Jun 15, 2018 04:34pm

He was killed because he advocated peace.

Zak
Jun 15, 2018 04:41pm

No prize for guessing who murdered this brave journalist of Kashmir. The occupation army could not do it openly, so they sent in the murderers in civvies.

K Srinivas Rao
Jun 15, 2018 04:44pm

Desperate act of coward terrorists.

Zak
Jun 15, 2018 04:50pm

Peace will be achieved in IOK only when it is part of Pakistan.

M. Saeed
Jun 15, 2018 04:53pm

India Spring has started from Kashmir. Stay tuned.

wellwisher
Jun 15, 2018 04:54pm

Kashmir should be placed under army rule, full martial law, and Mehbooba be probed for her links to terror

Zak
Jun 15, 2018 05:01pm

Prayers and condolemses for a brave Kashmiri journalist killed by foreign occupation forces.

Dr Nobody
Jun 15, 2018 05:20pm

Indian Kashmiri's deserve to be part of Pakistan to realise real peace!

Vikram
Jun 15, 2018 05:50pm

@Zak People like you would never let this issue get resolved.

Babu
Jun 15, 2018 05:55pm

RIP.

Strong crowd of thousands of Kashmiris, clearly show that majority of people support PEACE and are against militancy.

Sunil
Jun 15, 2018 05:56pm

It’s India’s internal matter. India’s FIA will track down the killers.

