Trump announces US tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports
The Trump administration announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion worth of Chinese imports on Friday, instantly escalating a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
China has said that it will retaliate with $50 billion in tariffs in response, rattling financial markets.
Trump has vowed to fulfill his campaign pledge to crack down on what he contends are China’s unfair trade practices and efforts to undermine US technology and intellectual property. During an impromptu appearance on the White House North Law, the president hailed his “very big tariffs” on China.
“You know we have the great brain power in Silicon Valley, and China and others steal those secrets. And we’re going to protect those secrets. Those are crown jewels for this country,” Trump said.
“’There is no trade war. They’ve taken so much,” Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends”.
The tariffs will cover 1,102 Chinese product lines worth about $50 billion a year. Those include 818 products, worth $34 billion a year, remaining from a list of 1,333 the administration released in April. The government will start to collect the tariffs from July 6.
The administration is also targeting another 284 Chinese products, which the administration says benefit from China’s aggressive industrial policies, worth $16 billion a year but won’t impose those tariffs until it collects public comment.
“It’s thorough. It’s moderate. It’s appropriate,” US Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said Friday on the Fox Business Network. He added: “Our hope is that it doesn’t lead to a rash reaction from China.”
Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and European allies, and his proposed tariffs against China risk starting a trade war involving the world’s two biggest economies.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday that China’s response would be immediate and that Beijing would “take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests”.
Geng gave no details. Beijing earlier drew up a list of $50 billion in US products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including beef and soybeans, a shot at Trump’s supporters in rural America.
Trump’s decision on the Chinese tariffs comes in the aftermath of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The president has coordinated closely with China on efforts to get Pyongyang to eliminate its nuclear arsenal. But he signaled that whatever the implications, “I have to do what I have to do” to address the trade imbalance.
Wall Street has viewed the escalating trade tensions with wariness, fearful that they could strangle the economic growth achieved during Trump’s watch and undermine the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last year.
The administration is also working on proposed Chinese investment restrictions by June 30.
“Imposing tariffs places the cost of China’s unfair trade practices squarely on the shoulders of American consumers, manufacturers, farmers, and ranchers,” said Thomas Donohue, president of the US Chamber of Commerce. “This is not the right approach.”
Self centered Chinese are alone against US in trade war.
Quite interesting that how two economic giants strangle each other. Ultimate benefit may shift to smaller economies. But Trump is no doubt turning to be most successful US President despite huge criticism.
Grant this man, unlike his predecessor,he totally looks for economic well-being of USA,For any layman it isn't a rocket science to know about unfair trade practices China indulges in.Is there a single country in world which has trade surplus with China.? Luckily there are only a handful world leaders who are now challenging this practice of China.Modi is also in that list.
Food for thought for Canada and Justin Treadau. WHO were slapped with similar tariffs.
China became big by copying other's products, selling them dirt cheap and then flooding international markets by dumping them in any country which was not guarding its local industries.
Trump is doing a great job in isolating himself.
Trump is isolating America. Now Europe , Russia and China stand shoulder to shoulder opposing US.
China and US fight each on tariffs other and other countries will benefit
Seller cannot threaten buyer.China has more to lose than America.
Trump is increasingly pushing China, Russia and India to collaborate, if they do, as we witness signals Putin, Xi and Modi have given, the ensuing trade war will end badly for Trump, already China and India are forming oil buyer bloc....expect new purchase groups between China, India and Russia.
Trump a true fighter ready to pick fights with what and whomsoever he dislikes. Now China is in fix.
Definitely the USA wins. Just because China is an export oriented economy it will not withstand the American consumer market which is in fact largest on earth. Even bigger than EU and China combined. The lose to China will spark unrest within China with no employment which forces communist authority of China to collapse. Great going US winning the war without firing a single bullet. Trump is truly genius and bold.
Well done China and it's brave, honest, dedicated and transactional leadership. Keep it up and hang on tough.
China 100 years backward as compared to USA and 200 years backward as compared to USA technology... They only know copy- paste nothing else
An eye for an eye, will mostly likely, leave Trump blind and outcast.
He's looking to pick fight with everyone, except his sponsor Putin or newly found friend, North Korea's Un.
Of course, China will hit back harder, which is hard for the US to take, since China already enjoys Trade surplus with the US and can take any tariffs without sweating.
Trump is going to take on all the world as he, his army and fellow Americans are confident of their military’s superiority.They are going to start a WW to fund their military industrial complex
@Masterstroke what a dream...
@Suraj71 Foolish comment, it is US which is alone, against, Russia, Europe, South America, Canada, now China on opposite sides.
Copy, Replicate, Paste = Peoples Republic China
For doing business in China, the Chinese government demands American and European companies share their intellectual property; which could have been developed over decades and cost billions of dollars. Without stolen US technology China would still be a 3rd world country.
DONALD TRUMP is Man of Words. He is fulfilling all his promises which he made during election campaign. No doubt , for Trump , America is first. Samething Modiji is doing for India. Hope rest of the world leaders will follow as per Trump. For every leaders it shud be its Country's interest shud be first. Trump will win Presidential elections again.
@Joe;
It is unfair to be more productive than Western nations. When you pay a stock or estate broker more than you pay a science college graduate, this is going to eventually happen to you.
@Zak Bro Europe will never stand with Russia they are like India & Pakistan
@Ali;
The West is rapidly becoming a society of salesmen without asking who will manufacture the goods they are going to sell. Apart from oil companies, the largest Western companies manufacture nothing.
If you design computer chips but can't manufacture them, well, somebody else would. One single semiconductor company, TSMC manufactures more chips than USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany and France put together.
@Ali;
'China became big by copying other's products.'
Enough crying over the spilled milk, the technology cat is out of the bag. No society starts from scratch.
If US pulls his business with China then there is no big income for China to sustain.