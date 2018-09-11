DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London after battle with cancer

Dawn.comUpdated September 11, 2018

Email

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is survived by her husband, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and their four children. ─ DawnNewsTV
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is survived by her husband, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and their four children. ─ DawnNewsTV

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in London on Tuesday after a months-long battle with cancer, her brother-in-law and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif confirmed.

She is survived by her husband and four children, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Asma.

Begum Kulsoom had been placed on life support earlier today as her health began deteriorating, sources at London's Harley Street Clinic had told GeoNews.

Begum Kulsoom’s health began deteriorating last night as she had developed a lung problem again, Geo had reported.

The three-time former first lady was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and had been in London since, where she underwent multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.

She had suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator in June this year. Her family reported a slight improvement in her condition on July 12, a day before Nawaz and Maryam were set to return to Pakistan after an accountability court sentenced them to jail in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The former PM and his daughter are both currently serving their sentences in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was elected to Lahore's NA-120 constituency in a by-poll after her husband was disqualified from the seat by the Supreme Court last year, but left for the United Kingdom before she could begin campaigning for the by-poll.

In her absence, Maryam ran her campaign instead. Due to her illness, Begum Kulsoom was unable to return and formally take oath for the seat.

Begum Kulsoom served as first lady of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017.

Born in 1950 in Lahore to a Kashmiri family, Begum Kulsoom attended Islamia College and graduated from the Forman Christian College in Lahore. She received a Master's degree in Urdu from Punjab University in 1970.

She married Nawaz Sharif in 1971, and served as the president of the PML-N from 1999 to 2002, after her husband's government was dismissed by former president Pervez Musharraf, and nearly all the Sharif men were jailed.

Both mother and daughter were also placed under house arrest following Nawaz's dismissal by Musharraf.

Begum Kulsoom led defiant, lonely protests against the Musharraf regime to get her husband freed from prison.

Over the last 30 years, she had stood by her husband and advised him on various government affairs. Party leaders have also said that she occasionally wrote many of Nawaz's speeches.

In a 2012 interview with Newsweek, Maryam had said her mother "dauntlessly challenged the usurper when a lot of men backed out... She’s contributed famously to my father’s life and to democracy in Pakistan."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (76)

1000 characters
Pak_UK
Sep 11, 2018 03:45pm

May she rest in peace.

JAK
Sep 11, 2018 03:47pm

RIP

HA
Sep 11, 2018 03:48pm

So sorry to hear.

wachucha
Sep 11, 2018 03:48pm

Inna lilahi wa inna ilaihi rajaoon.

novice
Sep 11, 2018 03:48pm

Inna lillahae wa inna elahae rajeoun.

Aman
Sep 11, 2018 03:50pm

Inna LIllahe wa inna elihe rajoon

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Sep 11, 2018 03:50pm

Inna Lillahe Wa'inna Alaiyhe Rajeon!

AZAM AKBAR
Sep 11, 2018 03:50pm

Inna Lillaahe Wa Inna Ileihe Rajeouun.

turanian
Sep 11, 2018 03:51pm

Inna Lillah wa inna ilayhi rajiyun.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 11, 2018 03:52pm

Inalahaiwainalahirajinoon.

atr
Sep 11, 2018 03:52pm

May her soul rest in peace. Inna lillahe wa inna elaihe rajioun.

Suryakant Agrawal
Sep 11, 2018 03:52pm

Sad. She would have died in pain seeing her family members in prison.

Imad
Sep 11, 2018 03:53pm

Sad to know. She was loveable. Unfortunate ending

Last comment
Sep 11, 2018 03:53pm

RIP

Socrates
Sep 11, 2018 03:54pm

Sad to hear that. May her soul rest in peace.

Munsif
Sep 11, 2018 03:54pm

Those who thought her disease was a drama should feel ashamed now.

SDA
Sep 11, 2018 03:54pm

May her soul rest in peace.

M. Emad
Sep 11, 2018 03:55pm

Sad.

Markhor
Sep 11, 2018 03:56pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Z
Sep 11, 2018 03:56pm

May her soul Rest in peace. What tragic life NS has had, he wasn't allowed to come to Pakistan when his father passed away n now hes in jail when his wife passed away.

NIK
Sep 11, 2018 03:56pm

Rest in peace

Khaled
Sep 11, 2018 03:56pm

So sad, may her soul rest in peace, and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.

Farooq Jawed
Sep 11, 2018 03:57pm

May she RIP. I hope on humanitarian grounds the Government allows all the family members to say proper good by to the decease. Govt. must allow ex PM Shareef and Maryam to attend her funeral. That is the proper thing to do i.e. show some empathy.

Tahsin Shah
Sep 11, 2018 03:57pm

It is a sad news. The surrounding circumstances like imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz; her two sons Hasan and Hussain declared as proclaimed offenders make her death more tragic. In case the family decides to bury her in Pakistan the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Courts should show compassion and magnanimity to allow her imprisoned husband and daughter to attend her funeral.

Attaullah - Thul
Sep 11, 2018 03:57pm

Rest in peace.

Irfan Ali
Sep 11, 2018 03:57pm

Feeling sad, because in her last days she wasn't accompanied by her husband! RIP!

Aamna
Sep 11, 2018 03:58pm

@Z i hope he gets to perform at least his spouse's last rituals.

Khan
Sep 11, 2018 03:58pm

May her soul rest in peace

Pro Democracy
Sep 11, 2018 03:59pm

May her soul rest in peace, a brave lady indeed

Orakzai
Sep 11, 2018 03:59pm

Rip

Muby
Sep 11, 2018 04:00pm

Inna lilahay Vaa Inna ilaihay rajayoun May her soul rest in peace. Ameen

Abdul.khalique
Sep 11, 2018 04:00pm

RIP

Amer Rao
Sep 11, 2018 04:01pm

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un (RIP)

Hasan
Sep 11, 2018 04:02pm

Sad news. RIP.

Waqar
Sep 11, 2018 04:03pm

RIP

Adnan Mazher Khan
Sep 11, 2018 04:03pm

RIP.

Shahzad
Sep 11, 2018 04:05pm

RIP

Atif
Sep 11, 2018 04:05pm

She was graceful and courageous lady who stand with her husband in all odds.She was respected among all nation besides the political differences.

Asad
Sep 11, 2018 04:07pm

inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

Chinpaksaddique
Sep 11, 2018 04:07pm

PMIK should visit her for the final time. Inna ilahi wa inna ilaihi rajaon.

LALA
Sep 11, 2018 04:09pm

Slap on the faces of people who used to say she was only doing drama. Shame on Aitzaz Ahsan, sham on PTI. Sham on PPP

chymera
Sep 11, 2018 04:09pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un

zuk
Sep 11, 2018 04:10pm

May Al Mighty bless her. A brave and kind soul with whom even political opponents of her husband could not find fault. Inna Lillah e wa Inna elahe rajeoon.

Waqas
Sep 11, 2018 04:12pm

Rest In Peace.

Raj
Sep 11, 2018 04:12pm

May her soul rest in peace.

2SabirAnsari
Sep 11, 2018 04:15pm

RIP

Shy Guy
Sep 11, 2018 04:15pm

RIP...

Sharjeel
Sep 11, 2018 04:16pm

@Farooq Jawed Govt. has nothing to do with it. It will only happen if the courts allow

RAZI MALIK
Sep 11, 2018 04:16pm

@Farooq Jawed . I am hoping that her burial will be in Pakistan and therefore family members will be able to attend funeral.

Let us pray for her. She was a good lady i believe.

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 11, 2018 04:17pm

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون - RIP!

Shyam
Sep 11, 2018 04:20pm

Sad News. May her soul rest in peace.

M. Saeed
Sep 11, 2018 04:20pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Prabhjyot Singh madan
Sep 11, 2018 04:21pm

RIP. Begum Sahiba

ARSLAN TARIQ
Sep 11, 2018 04:22pm

RIP

lkhan
Sep 11, 2018 04:24pm

May she rest in peace.. Her suffering is over.. Always dignified... Sympathy for all her loved ones...

salman
Sep 11, 2018 04:24pm

RIP

Malik Haider
Sep 11, 2018 04:24pm

When and where is the funeral

JagoPakistan
Sep 11, 2018 04:25pm

Rest in peace. A sad moment for the entire nation.

Naveed
Sep 11, 2018 04:28pm

Rest in peace First Lady.

May you r soul be blessed.

Mustafa
Sep 11, 2018 04:28pm

RIP

R A
Sep 11, 2018 04:33pm

Inna Lillah. R I P

PakAm
Sep 11, 2018 04:34pm

Rip

Ambikapathi
Sep 11, 2018 04:39pm

Rest In Peace.

Z
Sep 11, 2018 04:41pm

Gov should allow NZ n Mariym to attend funeral.

Abbasshah
Sep 11, 2018 04:42pm

RIP ,family must b allowed to participate in her funeral.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Sep 11, 2018 04:43pm

May her soul rest in eternal peace ameen.

Onlooker (Sydney)
Sep 11, 2018 04:43pm

Condolences.

I have read so many heartless comments even accusing Nawaz Sharif of making excuse of his wife's illness to prolong his stay in London.

Onlooker (Sydney)
Sep 11, 2018 04:44pm

@Munsif They cannot be called humans

Pakiforum
Sep 11, 2018 04:45pm

@Tahsin Shah will Hassan and Hussain return to Pakistan if begum Kulsoon Nawaz is buried in Pakistan.

Neo
Sep 11, 2018 04:46pm

@Munsif Not the time to get one over. We should all mourn the loss of a noble lady.

Shaykh Islam
Sep 11, 2018 04:47pm

inna lillahai wa inna ilaihai raji'oon

Rahi
Sep 11, 2018 04:47pm

May her soul RIP

desi dimag
Sep 11, 2018 04:47pm

RIP.

Fahim.Ahmed
Sep 11, 2018 04:49pm

May her soul rest in peace. She was an educated and humble women who loved Urdu.Nawaz Sharif should have been by her side during this painful period. Anyway, politics aside , I believe she was a cheerful lady who loved and supported her husband all the way. RIP !!!

Ahmed
Sep 11, 2018 04:56pm

RIP. Brave lady.

Yaqoot
Sep 11, 2018 04:56pm

End of an era and probably the most decent member of the sharif family

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On again, off again

On again, off again

The story is best told not by handshakes, but the messages that Pakistan and the US sent out.

Editorial

Updated September 11, 2018

CPEC confusion

WHEN the new government sat down with the Chinese to ‘renew’ cooperation under the CPEC project, the day was...
September 11, 2018

Cabinet expansion

THE federal cabinet is set for expansion with four new members scheduled to be sworn in today. With the PTI-led...
Updated September 11, 2018

Trans rights

A TRANS woman suffering severe burns on 80pc of her body was found outside a taxi stand in Sahiwal last week, when a...
September 10, 2018

Afghan refugee crisis

IT is a protracted refugee crisis and all facets of the challenge surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan ...
September 10, 2018

Suicide prevention

TODAY marks World Suicide Prevention Day — a day that demands sombre reflection in Pakistan, followed by decisive...
September 10, 2018

Neglecting healthcare

A SURPRISE visit by the Sindh health minister to Jacobabad Civil Hospital left not only the facility’s medical...