Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London after battle with cancer
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in London on Tuesday after a months-long battle with cancer, her brother-in-law and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif confirmed.
She is survived by her husband and four children, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Asma.
Begum Kulsoom had been placed on life support earlier today as her health began deteriorating, sources at London's Harley Street Clinic had told GeoNews.
Begum Kulsoom’s health began deteriorating last night as she had developed a lung problem again, Geo had reported.
The three-time former first lady was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and had been in London since, where she underwent multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.
She had suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator in June this year. Her family reported a slight improvement in her condition on July 12, a day before Nawaz and Maryam were set to return to Pakistan after an accountability court sentenced them to jail in the Avenfield corruption reference.
The former PM and his daughter are both currently serving their sentences in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was elected to Lahore's NA-120 constituency in a by-poll after her husband was disqualified from the seat by the Supreme Court last year, but left for the United Kingdom before she could begin campaigning for the by-poll.
In her absence, Maryam ran her campaign instead. Due to her illness, Begum Kulsoom was unable to return and formally take oath for the seat.
Begum Kulsoom served as first lady of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017.
Born in 1950 in Lahore to a Kashmiri family, Begum Kulsoom attended Islamia College and graduated from the Forman Christian College in Lahore. She received a Master's degree in Urdu from Punjab University in 1970.
She married Nawaz Sharif in 1971, and served as the president of the PML-N from 1999 to 2002, after her husband's government was dismissed by former president Pervez Musharraf, and nearly all the Sharif men were jailed.
Both mother and daughter were also placed under house arrest following Nawaz's dismissal by Musharraf.
Begum Kulsoom led defiant, lonely protests against the Musharraf regime to get her husband freed from prison.
Over the last 30 years, she had stood by her husband and advised him on various government affairs. Party leaders have also said that she occasionally wrote many of Nawaz's speeches.
In a 2012 interview with Newsweek, Maryam had said her mother "dauntlessly challenged the usurper when a lot of men backed out... She’s contributed famously to my father’s life and to democracy in Pakistan."
Sad. She would have died in pain seeing her family members in prison.
Sad to know. She was loveable. Unfortunate ending
Those who thought her disease was a drama should feel ashamed now.
May her soul Rest in peace. What tragic life NS has had, he wasn't allowed to come to Pakistan when his father passed away n now hes in jail when his wife passed away.
May she RIP. I hope on humanitarian grounds the Government allows all the family members to say proper good by to the decease. Govt. must allow ex PM Shareef and Maryam to attend her funeral. That is the proper thing to do i.e. show some empathy.
It is a sad news. The surrounding circumstances like imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz; her two sons Hasan and Hussain declared as proclaimed offenders make her death more tragic. In case the family decides to bury her in Pakistan the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Courts should show compassion and magnanimity to allow her imprisoned husband and daughter to attend her funeral.
Feeling sad, because in her last days she wasn't accompanied by her husband! RIP!
@Z i hope he gets to perform at least his spouse's last rituals.
She was graceful and courageous lady who stand with her husband in all odds.She was respected among all nation besides the political differences.
PMIK should visit her for the final time. Inna ilahi wa inna ilaihi rajaon.
Slap on the faces of people who used to say she was only doing drama. Shame on Aitzaz Ahsan, sham on PTI. Sham on PPP
May Al Mighty bless her. A brave and kind soul with whom even political opponents of her husband could not find fault. Inna Lillah e wa Inna elahe rajeoon.
@Farooq Jawed Govt. has nothing to do with it. It will only happen if the courts allow
@Farooq Jawed . I am hoping that her burial will be in Pakistan and therefore family members will be able to attend funeral.
Let us pray for her. She was a good lady i believe.
May she rest in peace.. Her suffering is over.. Always dignified... Sympathy for all her loved ones...
When and where is the funeral
Rest in peace. A sad moment for the entire nation.
Gov should allow NZ n Mariym to attend funeral.
RIP ,family must b allowed to participate in her funeral.
I have read so many heartless comments even accusing Nawaz Sharif of making excuse of his wife's illness to prolong his stay in London.
@Munsif They cannot be called humans
@Tahsin Shah will Hassan and Hussain return to Pakistan if begum Kulsoon Nawaz is buried in Pakistan.
@Munsif Not the time to get one over. We should all mourn the loss of a noble lady.
May her soul rest in peace. She was an educated and humble women who loved Urdu.Nawaz Sharif should have been by her side during this painful period. Anyway, politics aside , I believe she was a cheerful lady who loved and supported her husband all the way. RIP !!!
End of an era and probably the most decent member of the sharif family