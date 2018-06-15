DAWN.COM

Begum Kulsoom suffers cardiac arrest, placed on ventilator

Malik Asad | Zulqernain Tahir | Javed HussainUpdated June 15, 2018

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz arrived in London on Thursday to see Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Sharif and Maryam boarded a foreign airline flight at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and arrived in London via Doha.

After boarding the plane Maryam tweeted: "Leaving for London. (We) will be back next week. I can’t wait to meet and hug Ami. I request you all for special dua for her health."

There are reports that the condition of Kulsoom — who is in the advanced stages of lymphoma (throat) cancer — has deteriorated and she has been shifted to hospital.

Upon reaching London, Maryam tweeted that her mother had a heart attack earlier in the day. "Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since. Earnest request for duas."

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, and other family members are also in London, a top PML-N source told DawnNewsTV. The family is constantly in touch with doctors, the source said.

The Sharif family members’ departure could only be possible after the caretaker government neither rejected nor accepted the National Accountability Bureau’s plea to place their names on the ECL.

NAB in its request to the interior ministry had expressed the fear that they (Nawaz and Maryam) might not return to the country to face corruption references against them, saying: "There is apprehension that they may leave the country to avoid legal outcome of the judgement which is expected to be announced shortly."

Kaj
Jun 15, 2018 11:51am

Wish an early recovery

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 15, 2018 11:54am

What a coincident, as soon as both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar arrived in London, bibi Kalsoom became ill! NS is master of tricks, opportunist and will take any steps to divert attention from NAB cases - anything is expected to gain public sympathies. I am sceptical and have my reservations relating to new development - and, I wish bibi Kalsoom a speedy recovery!

nikumanikada
Jun 15, 2018 11:55am

I wish begum khulsoom a speedy recovery.

Shaikh
Jun 15, 2018 11:57am

Wish she was treated in Pakistan being wife of 3 times PM of the country claiming he has done everything for this country..

Irfan_Sydney
Jun 15, 2018 12:10pm

Wish her a quick recovery

A&A
Jun 15, 2018 12:10pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani No doubt...

A&A
Jun 15, 2018 12:13pm

@Kaj I wish too...

Ash
Jun 15, 2018 12:39pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani For GodSake please don’t bring someone’s life and death into this - Grow Up

Abid Ali Virk
Jun 15, 2018 12:48pm

@Anti_Corruption....i have been reading your comments here on different stories. And your words are perfect example of narcissistic,myopic and intolerant social/political culture we have been living in. Political associations aside (and its evident where yours lie), its a matter of someone's life. Wish her recovery and get off your high horse. Don't @ me and don't start babbling about the corruption and what not. Get a life.

