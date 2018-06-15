DAWN.COM

TTP chief targeted in Afghan drone strike: US

Anwar IqbalUpdated June 15, 2018

WASHINGTON: A US drone targeted and, apparently, killed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mullah Fazlullah in the Afghan province of Kunar, media reports and US defence sources said on Thursday.

The Voice of America radio reported that a US military official confirmed to its correspondents that a US drone strike had “targeted the TTP leader in an Afghan province near the border with Pakistan”.

The official US radio also quoted unconfirmed reports from the target area as claiming that Mullah Fazlullah had been killed.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the strike was carried out late Wednesday and the TTP chief was its target but he also said that he could not confirm if he was killed.

A spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, Army Lt Col Martin O’Donnell, told VOA that “US forces conducted a counterterrorism strike June 13 in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation.”

Pentagon officials, when asked to comment on the VoA report, said they were not yet in a position to confirm if decline if the strike was successful.

The strike comes amid a seven-day ceasefire between the Afghan Taliban and government security forces to allow Afghan citizens to observe the last days of Ramazan and Eid peacefully.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2018

BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Jun 15, 2018 08:36am

Good job done US Forces in Afghanistan. Pakistani nation is grateful for taking this curse out.

GHALIBJEEE
Jun 15, 2018 08:37am

Great , but too little too late.

Zak
Jun 15, 2018 08:41am

We will believe it when we see it.

PrakashG
Jun 15, 2018 08:42am

Great news!

Abdul Bais
Jun 15, 2018 08:48am

Eid gift.. hopefully

LAHORI KID
Jun 15, 2018 08:59am

Hope he is dead for the sake of all the innocent who have died because of him

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 15, 2018 09:07am

Good Riddance!!! American created Taliban terrorist met his fate.

RUMI
Jun 15, 2018 09:08am

It is really EID, to receive such a news. Thank you USA.

Arshad
Jun 15, 2018 09:10am

Thank You USA !

Farhan
Jun 15, 2018 09:16am

Joke

Gohar
Jun 15, 2018 09:21am

Most wanted criminal, executed.

Umair
Jun 15, 2018 09:30am

How can US killed its own accomplices? I don't trust

