Imran to run for Karachi’s NA-243 seat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s parliamentary board on Thursday awarded tickets to candidates from Sindh for the National Assembly, besides officially announcing that PTI chairman Imran Khan would be contesting the election from NA-243 (Karachi East).

The party had previously announced 24 candidates from Sindh and withheld the announcement on the remaining seats for various reasons, including internal disputes on some of the constituencies.

The PTI also announced that it would not entertain any complaint on the issue of award of party tickets after the expiry of the deadline on Thursday midnight.

According to the official announcement by the PTI’s Central Media Department, Imran Khan will contest from NA-243 Karachi East-II constituency comprising areas of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Jamshed Quarters and census charges No 12 and 13 of Karachi East.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 695,588 with 644,362 voters (92 per cent) residing only in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal locality.

The contest has become all the more interesting as Imran Khan will be facing chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza of the Pakistan Peoples Party from the same constituency.

The names of the PTI candidates for the National Assembly are: Syed Tahir Hussain Shah (NA-206 Sukkur-I); Mubeen Ahmed (NA-207 Sukkur-II); Mohammad Hakam (NA-227 Hyderabad-III); Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (NA-228 Tando Mohammad Khan); Malik Pahar Khan (NA-233 Jamshoro); Liaquat Ali Jatoi (NA-234 Dadu-I); Karim Ali Jatoi (NA-235 Dadu-II); Masroor Ali (NA-236 Malir-I); retired Capt Jamil Ahmed Khan (NA-237 Malir-II); Naeem Adil Shaikh (NA-238 Malir-III); Mohammad Akram (NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I); Saifur Rehman (NA-242 Karachi East-I); Imran Khan Niazi (NA-243 Karachi East-II); Syed Ali Haider Zaidi (NA-244 Karachi East-III); Dr Arif Alvi ( NA-247 Karachi South-II); Sardar Aziz (NA-248 Karachi West-I); Faisal Vawda (NA-249 Karachi West-II); Attaullah (NA-250 Karachi West-III); Mohammad Aslam (NA-251 Karachi West-IV); Aftab Jehangir (NA-252 Karachi West-V); Mohammad Ashraf Jabbar (NA-253 Karachi Central-I); Mohammad Aslam Khan (NA-254 Karachi Central-II); Mahmood Baqi Moulvi (NA-255 Karachi Central-III) and Mohammad Najeeb Haroon (NA-256 Karachi Central-IV).

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2018