Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

Dawn.comJune 14, 2018

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman addresses a press conference in Karachi for the announcement about Shawwal moon. — DawnNewsTV
Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced that the moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted on Thursday, and that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday.

Since the crescent moon which marks the new lunar month was not sighted today, Friday will therefore be the 30th and final day of Ramazan.

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb after chairing a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. He said evidences of moon-sighting were not received from anywhere in the country.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Karachi, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

Eidul Fitr celebrations mark the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting.

In Pakistan, Eid festivities are marked by last-minute late night shopping with shopping malls and markets bursting at the seams with energetic crowds.

The government has announced a four-day holiday for Eid this year, which will run from June 15 to June 18 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

