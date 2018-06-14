DAWN.COM

Contrary to media reports, PTI's Pervez Khattak not among SNGPL defaulters

Fahad ChaudhryJune 14, 2018

Contrary to earlier reports, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak is not among the defaulters of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), it emerged on Thursday.

Earlier reports had incorrectly identified the former KP chief minister as a SNGPL defaulter after the Election Commission of Pakistan released a report compiled by the gas company.

In its report, SNGPL had mentioned that the outstanding amount pertaining to Pervez Khattak, contesting elections from the PK-64 constituency, stands at Rs106,575,071 in one case and Rs82,422,320 in another.

The former KP chief minister explained that there are two people of the same name contesting against each other in the same constituency in Nowshera.

Khattak told DawnNewsTV that the name of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate contesting against him is also Pervez Khattak. “The similarity in names might have created some confusion,” he said.

nationalist
Jun 14, 2018 08:05pm

Race for "The Breaking News" has severely tinted the credibility of media and journalism. There was a time, now seems very long ago, that clips from papers were seen and produced even with official documents as proof. Not anymore.

