Alleged target killer of Sikh leader Charanjit Singh arrested: CTD

Hassan FarhanJune 14, 2018

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday said it had arrested the alleged murderer of prominent Sikh social activist Charanjit Singh in Peshawar.

Th development came a day after the caretaker chief minister, retired Justice Dost Mohammad Khan, ordered an investigation into the killing of the Sikh leader along 'scientific' lines.

The CTD said that the alleged target killer, Sheheryar, was caught by a special team of the department tasked with the investigation of the case.

It said that the accused has also named some accomplices during the investigation, for whose arrest a separate team has been formed.

Singh was on his way home from his shop when unidentified men opened fire at him on May 29, killing him on the spot.

