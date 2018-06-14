DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP identifies 383 election candidates as defaulters

Fahad ChaudhryJune 14, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has identified 383 election candidates as bank defaulters of hundreds of millions of rupees during the scrutiny of their nomination papers, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing sources in the ECP.

Among the candidates who owe money to banks or have secured loan waivers is a certain Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, who owes a staggering Rs642 million.

Of the other poll hopefuls, Naveed Mukhtar owes Rs570m, of which over Rs13m was waived; Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh owes Rs560m, of which over Rs14m has been waived; Rashid Yaqoob, who owes Rs528m, of which Rs13m has been waived; Muhammad Khan, a defaulter of Rs23m, and Malik Waheed Khan, a defaulter of Rs5m, with Rs38m waived.

Earlier this week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had informed the ECP that more than 100 candidates were found to be bank defaulters in its scrutiny process. PPP's Hina Rabbani Khar and Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo were among the prominent names that the central bank had red-flagged.

The scrutiny process was to be carried out by four federal bodies: the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau, the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue.

The ECP says three of the four agencies have wrapped up their part of the process, with the FIA, which is responsible for checking the dual nationality status and Iqama papers of the candidates, yet to submit its report on the matter.

The ECP said that scrutiny of more than 20,000 applicants was conducted and the data of defaulters has been sent to the returning officer. The FIA has asked for 22 days to submit its report.

FIA sources told DawnNewsTV that most of the agency's record is on paper, which is why it will need more time.

ECP seeks Army help for polls

The ECP today decided that it would seek the Army's help to provide security at polling booths.

Army personnel will be deployed at 'sensitive' and 'very sensitive' polling stations in the upcoming general elections.

The commission also wants the army to oversee the printing process of ballot papers as well as their distribution.

The electoral watchdog has also decided to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at more than 20,000 polling stations throughout Pakistan.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 14, 2018 03:39pm

No leniency to any one. Send them all home. They can rest for the next five years and those who remain alive, will get another chance to fight the next elections, provided they remember to pay all their dues on time.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Up in the air

Up in the air

New words and concepts have entered the political discourse.

Editorial

Updated June 14, 2018

Not more than two seats

IT has become a lacuna that needs to be addressed. There may be political logic to the decision of party leaders to...
June 14, 2018

Kim-Trump summit

THE leafy environs of Singapore have just witnessed one of the most bizarre events in modern international ...
June 14, 2018

ECL violation

ONE set of rules for the rulers and their families and friends, another for the ordinary public — there is ...
June 13, 2018

Rupee depreciation

YET another surprise depreciation of the exchange rate jolted markets on Monday, with its effects lasting through ...
June 13, 2018

Educated militants

YET again, we have been reminded of how perilous are the recent gains in the fight against religious extremism. The...