Nawaz, Maryam leave for London to spend Eid with Kulsoom

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday left for a week-long trip to London, where they will spend time with Nawaz's ailing wife, Kulsoom.

According to DawnNewsTV sources, the father-daughter duo boarded a Qatar Airlines flight from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and are scheduled to reach London via Doha.

In London, they will spend Eidul Fitr with Kulsoom and also consult doctors regarding her health.

Maryam took to Twitter before boarding her flight, asking her followers for special prayers for her mother, claiming that she would return to Pakistan in a week's time.

Leaving for London. Back next week IA. Can’t wait to meet & hug Ami. Request all for special dua for her health. May Allah bless you all. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 14, 2018

The two PML-N leaders, both of whom are facing corruption charges in the accountability court, were allowed to leave the country despite a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to put their names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Their visit was made possible after a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on Sunday had allowed Nawaz and Maryam to take a break and visit Kulsoom in London.

On Wednesday, former information minister and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed that the two leaders were set to leave for London but would “surely return” to the country.