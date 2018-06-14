DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz, Maryam leave for London to spend Eid with Kulsoom

Javed HussainUpdated June 14, 2018

Email


Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday left for a week-long trip to London, where they will spend time with Nawaz's ailing wife, Kulsoom.

According to DawnNewsTV sources, the father-daughter duo boarded a Qatar Airlines flight from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and are scheduled to reach London via Doha.

In London, they will spend Eidul Fitr with Kulsoom and also consult doctors regarding her health.

Maryam took to Twitter before boarding her flight, asking her followers for special prayers for her mother, claiming that she would return to Pakistan in a week's time.

The two PML-N leaders, both of whom are facing corruption charges in the accountability court, were allowed to leave the country despite a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to put their names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Their visit was made possible after a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on Sunday had allowed Nawaz and Maryam to take a break and visit Kulsoom in London.

On Wednesday, former information minister and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed that the two leaders were set to leave for London but would “surely return” to the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
A
Jun 14, 2018 01:12pm

How easy for them to travel so frequent and without any trouble.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Up in the air

Up in the air

New words and concepts have entered the political discourse.

Editorial

Updated June 14, 2018

Not more than two seats

IT has become a lacuna that needs to be addressed. There may be political logic to the decision of party leaders to...
June 14, 2018

Kim-Trump summit

THE leafy environs of Singapore have just witnessed one of the most bizarre events in modern international ...
June 14, 2018

ECL violation

ONE set of rules for the rulers and their families and friends, another for the ordinary public — there is ...
June 13, 2018

Rupee depreciation

YET another surprise depreciation of the exchange rate jolted markets on Monday, with its effects lasting through ...
June 13, 2018

Educated militants

YET again, we have been reminded of how perilous are the recent gains in the fight against religious extremism. The...