PTI demands removal of interior secretaries, Nadra chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to replace federal and provincial interior secretaries and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman for impartial elections.

According to details issued by party’s media department, PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday wrote a letter to the chief commissioner.

In his letter, Mr Chaudhry said that holding fair and transparent elections was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The PTI welcomes the transfers of chief secretaries and inspectors general of four provinces, however, these transfers aren’t enough to guarantee fair elections,” he said.

Mr Chaudhry urged ECP to take action for immediate transfers of federal and provincial home secretaries and demanded appointment of officers of best repute, experience and professional expertise.

He also urged the election commission to take notice of leakage of sensitive information from Nadra, while asking for removal of the authority’s chairman.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2018