DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Slick Pakistan rout Scotland by 84 runs in second T20, sweep series 2-0

AFPUpdated June 13, 2018

Email


The Pakistan team pose for a photograph with the trohy after winning both of their Twenty20 International matches against Scotland, on the second day at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday. — AFP
The Pakistan team pose for a photograph with the trohy after winning both of their Twenty20 International matches against Scotland, on the second day at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed (L) takes wicket of Scotland's Mark Watt during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Pakistan. — AFP
Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed (L) takes wicket of Scotland's Mark Watt during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Pakistan. — AFP

Shoaib Malik blasted a quick-fire 49 as Pakistan powered to an 84-run rout of Scotland in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Malik's unbeaten innings took just 22 balls and containing five sixes and one four, setting the stage for Pakistan to seal a 2-0 series win.

Fakhar Zaman (33) and Ahmed Shehzad (24) rattled up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket in Edinburgh before Scotland hit back to reduce the tourists to 98-5.

Following on from Sunday's historic win over England — the world's top-ranked one-day international side — Scotland were hoping to claim another big scalp against the number-one ranked T20 nation.

Michael Leask's three wickets gave Scotland hope, but Shoaib's brutal hitting kept Pakistan in charge as his side reached 166-6 after their 20 overs.

Scotland had scored 156 in a losing effort in the first T20 clash with Pakistan on Tuesday, but this time they were unable to muster a decent response.

George Munsey was caught for a duck after just two balls and Pakistan made short work of the rest as the Scots finished 82 all out after just 15 overs.

Faheem Ashraf took three wickets and Usman Khan claimed two in a commanding display from the Pakistan bowling attack.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 13, 2018

Rupee depreciation

YET another surprise depreciation of the exchange rate jolted markets on Monday, with its effects lasting through ...
June 13, 2018

Educated militants

YET again, we have been reminded of how perilous are the recent gains in the fight against religious extremism. The...
June 12, 2018

Afghan ceasefire

IN a long, bloody, seemingly endless war, there have been few moments of hope. The major protagonists, including...
Updated June 12, 2018

Disability legislation

WHILE at long last Pakistan’s tribal and transgender populations have been brought into the mainstream through...
June 12, 2018

Karachi’s drains

KARACHI is a city ill prepared for rainfall, even in moderate amounts. So while citizens of the metropolis await the...