Caretaker federal cabinet appoints new chief secretaries, IGPs across all provinces

A federal cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk, on Wednesday approved the posting of new chief secretaries and inspector generals in all four provinces.

The cabinet made the decision in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the respective provincial governments in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The following officers have been appointed:

Chief Secretaries

Punjab: Akbar Hussain Durrani

The new chief secretary of Punjab, Akbar Hussain Durrani joined the civil services on November 1, 1988. Durrani, a retired captain, belongs to the 16th Common and his domicile is Quetta. He was previously a grade 22 officer with the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) posted as Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division. He is due to retire on October 26, 2021.

Sindh: Retired Major Azam Suleman Khan

The Sindh chief secretary Retired Major Azam Suleman Khan joined the civil services on August 31, 1990. He was previously a grade 22 officer with the PAS posted under the Punjab government. His domicile is Lahore. He is due to retire on March 22, 2021.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Naveed Kamran Baloch

The KP chief secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch joined the civil services on October 22, 1985. He was previously a grade 22 officer with the PAS, posted as Secretary National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division. He belongs to the 13th Common and his domicile is Nawabshah. He will retire on March 7, 2021.

Balochistan: Dr Akhtar Nazir

The chief secretary of Balochistan, Dr Akhtar Nazir joined the civil services on December 1, 1990. He is from the 18th Common and Sargodha is his city of origin. He was previously a grade 21 officer posted under the ECP. He is due to retire on January 14, 2022.

Inspector Generals of Police

Punjab: Dr Kaleem Imam

The newly appointed Punjab Inspector General (IG) Kaleem Imam joined the civil services on November 1, 1988 and belongs to the 16th Common. He was previously a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. His domicile of origin is urban Sindh. He will retire on April 24, 2022.

Sindh: Amjad Javed Saleemi

Sindh IG Amjad Javed Saleemi joined the civil services on November 1, 1986. He belongs to the 14th Common division and his domicile is Faisalabad. He was previously a grade 22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, serving as IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP). He is due to retire on January 31, 2020.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Muhammad Tahir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Muhammad Tahir joined the civil services on November 1,1988 and belongs to the 16th Common. His domicile is Rawalpindi. He was previously a grade 21 officer serving under the Punjab government. He will retire on November 21, 2020.

Balochistan: Mohsin Hassan Butt

Balochistan IG Mohsin Hassan Butt joined the civil services on November 18, 1989. He belongs to the 17th Common and his city of origin is Rawalpindi. He was previously a grade 21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, serving in National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA). He will retire on December 31, 2023.

The IG Police Islamabad and Chief Commissioner Islamabad were also transferred and new postings were made.

Lt Retired Jan Muhammad has been chosen for the post of IG Police Islamabad. He was previously a grade 20 officer of the police, serving in NACTA.

Joudat Ayaz has been made the new Chief Commissioner of Islamabad. He was previously a grade 20 officer of the PAS, posted as the Joint Secretary Cabinet Division.

After the cabinet approved the postings, transfer notifications were issued for the outgoing officers instructing them to report to the Establishment Division and appointment notices for the newly appointed officers.