PPP's Abdul Qadir Patel's nomination forms rejected for 'suppressing facts, undervaluing assets'

The nomination papers of PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel were rejected for "suppressing material facts", it emerged on Wednesday.

A notification from the returning officer of Karachi's NA-248 constituency, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, says that the nomination form submitted by the PPP leader has "material suppression of facts and assets".

"I [returning officer] am of the considered view that Mr Patel has suppressed material facts from this office and undervalued his admitted assets, which amounts [to] misstatement in his form/affidavit," the notification reads.

"He is, therefore, not eligible and competent person (sic) within the meaning of Article 62 of the Constitution of Pakistan and sub-clause (a) of clause 9 of Section 62 of Elections Act, 2017," it adds.

"He has mentioned three immovable properties in DHA Karachi, showing (sic) their values as Rs850,000, Rs2,000,000 and Rs5,000," says the notification.

According to the notification, Patel had declared that a 500 square yard "immovable property" in DHA Phase 9 was worth Rs5,000 claiming that the plot was allotted to his wife who was an employee of DHA.

The notification also raises questions over the declared cost of Patel's overseas trips. The PPP candidate declared that Rs230,000 were spent in 2015 on his multiple visits to the UAE — one that lasted three days, another for four months, a third for three months — as well as a trip to London where he spent five months. "Unbelievable," claims the notification.

Patel had also attached his travel expenses of 2016, which amounted to Rs115,000. He had visited London and UAE for three months each.

The notification further says that the PPP candidate declared that US $30,000, UAE Dirham 5,000 and Rs9,000 have been deposited in his wife's bank accounts, however, there is no mention of the amount in the declaration/affidavit Form B of his nomination form.

All the nominations forms submitted to the ECP are currently undergoing scrutiny.