DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Khattak, Bilour among SNGPL defaulters, nomination paper scrutiny reveals

Fahad ChaudhryJune 13, 2018

Email


Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak and Awami National Party leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour are two of many election hopefuls who are defaulters of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the gas company has found during its scrutiny of candidates for the July 25 polls.

A report in this regard, compiled by the SNGPL and sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), states that it is owed hundreds of millions of rupees by a sizable list of aspiring lawmakers — a bulk of whom are CNG station owners.

The biggest defaulter on the list, per the report, is Amjad Khan Afridi — a former MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's who was expelled from the party. He owes the SNGPL Rs216,295,485.

Bilour, the erstwhile minister for railways and among the more notable names on the list, owes Rs144,670,715, whereas the outstanding amount pertaining to PTI leader Khattak stands at Rs106,575,071 in one case and Rs82,422,320 in another.

Hamid Saeed Kazmi, the former minister for religious affairs who belongs to the PPP, is also on the SNGPL list, although at Rs31,500 the amount he owes pales in comparison to the rest.

SNGPL's list of defaulters comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan red-flagged more than 100 candidates and declared their particulars entered on their poll nomination papers as "extremely dubious".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
just saying
Jun 13, 2018 03:18pm

They'll get a stay order and continue as if nothing ever happened... The question is why did SNGPL not switch off the supply? Every day one reads or hears something that should not put into doubt that Pakistan is a failed state.

pakistan deserves better
Jun 13, 2018 03:21pm

I am a PTI supporter, but if they are at fault ban them.

Wahid
Jun 13, 2018 03:26pm

Why has the SNGPL allowed such huge amount of credit to accrue without taking any action to disconnect the supply to the said premises? If there is a genuine disagreement about the outstanding balances why hasn’t it been sorted prior to this? SNGPL and it’s staff leave a lot be desired in terms of their corrupt practices and extremely bad customer service to millions of people and at same allowing such astronomical amount of credit to accrue without taking any action to disconnect supply to these public figures. A major disgrace and should be investigated independently.

Zubair
Jun 13, 2018 03:29pm

I prefer PTI over any party but Imran Khan Sahab, is this what you promised us? The CM of your only government is a defaulter of 100 million rupees in bills!!! What a shame!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 13, 2018

Rupee depreciation

YET another surprise depreciation of the exchange rate jolted markets on Monday, with its effects lasting through ...
June 13, 2018

Educated militants

YET again, we have been reminded of how perilous are the recent gains in the fight against religious extremism. The...
June 12, 2018

Afghan ceasefire

IN a long, bloody, seemingly endless war, there have been few moments of hope. The major protagonists, including...
Updated June 12, 2018

Disability legislation

WHILE at long last Pakistan’s tribal and transgender populations have been brought into the mainstream through...
June 12, 2018

Karachi’s drains

KARACHI is a city ill prepared for rainfall, even in moderate amounts. So while citizens of the metropolis await the...