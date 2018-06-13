DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC gives Musharraf until tomorrow to appear in court

Rana BilalUpdated June 13, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf until tomorrow afternoon to present himself in court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, who is heading a three-judge bench hearing Musharraf's appeal against his 2013 disqualification by the Peshawar High Court, warned that if the former president does not show up in court by 2pm tomorrow, a decision would be taken in the case according to law.

Last week, the SC had issued a directive permitting Musharraf to file nomination papers to contest the July 25 general elections if he appeared in person before the court on June 13 (today) in Lahore to attend the court hearing. The court had cautioned that the fate of the nomination papers would be subject to the final decision in the present case.

Although Musharraf's nomination papers for Chitral's NA-1 seat were submitted earlier this week, the former military ruler did not appear in court today despite SC orders that his national identity card (CNIC) and passport be unblocked in order to facilitate his travel.

"The Supreme Court is not bound to Musharraf's terms," the CJP remarked today. "We've already said that if Musharraf returns, he will provided with security. We are not bound to provide a written guarantee in this regard."

"If he doesn't return, scrutiny of his nomination papers will not be permitted," Justice Nisar warned.

Musharraf's lawyer prayed that the former president's nomination papers for the 2013 election be restored since the high court verdict on the basis of which they were rejected had been made in absentia.

He told the court that the former military ruler is ready to face the treason case against him but he should be provided a guarantee of protection.

He has Parkinson's, so a medical board will need to be set up, the lawyer said.

"What assurance do you want from the Supreme Court, that treason proceedings will not take place against him?" the CJP asked. "If Musharraf returns in an air ambulance, we will set up a medical board for him," he said.

"If Pervez Musharraf is a commando, he should show us by returning, instead of continuously parroting that he will return like a politician," the CJP said.

"Why does Musharraf need protection, what is he so afraid of?" the CJP wondered. "How can a commando be so afraid? Musharraf has said that he evaded death many times but was never afraid," he remarked.

"He didn't feel afraid when he was taking over this country," the top judge observed.

"If Musharraf has Parkinsons how will he show his fist?" he asked. "Musharraf should face the Constitution, the law, the nation and the courts," he asserted.

"The court will examine whether to give Musharraf permission to come and go, and whether his name should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) or not," CJP Nisar said.

The top judge said that the former military dictator should return and face the cases against him for suspension of the Constitution and treason.

"The SC did not give Musharraf permission to travel abroad," the CJP claimed. "This permission was granted by the government, which took his name off the ECL. The SC decision was taken the wrong way," he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
Khan
Jun 13, 2018 11:17am

Fair warning.

Prateik
Jun 13, 2018 11:25am

Trap is being laid for Musharraf.

Hafeez
Jun 13, 2018 11:38am

First put name of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam on ECL ... then talk further...

Mind
Jun 13, 2018 11:45am

Which law is he talking about? The one which allows a traitor like Musharraf to contest general elections?

Stranger
Jun 13, 2018 11:48am

First put Shari brothers behind bars and then give Gen.Mushraff to present his case. .

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 13, 2018

Rupee depreciation

YET another surprise depreciation of the exchange rate jolted markets on Monday, with its effects lasting through ...
June 13, 2018

Educated militants

YET again, we have been reminded of how perilous are the recent gains in the fight against religious extremism. The...
June 12, 2018

Afghan ceasefire

IN a long, bloody, seemingly endless war, there have been few moments of hope. The major protagonists, including...
Updated June 12, 2018

Disability legislation

WHILE at long last Pakistan’s tribal and transgender populations have been brought into the mainstream through...
June 12, 2018

Karachi’s drains

KARACHI is a city ill prepared for rainfall, even in moderate amounts. So while citizens of the metropolis await the...