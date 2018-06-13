SC gives Musharraf time until tomorrow, wonders why the 'commando' is 'so afraid'
The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave retired Gen Pervez Musharraf until tomorrow afternoon to present himself while delivering a withering rebuke to the former army strongman for his continued absence from court.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, who is heading a three-judge bench hearing Musharraf's appeal against his 2013 disqualification by the Peshawar High Court, warned that if the former president does not show up in court by 2pm tomorrow, a decision will be taken in absentia on his eligibility to contest elections.
Last week, the SC had issued a directive permitting Musharraf to file nomination papers for the July 25 general elections on the condition that he appear in person before the court on June 13 (today) in Lahore to attend a hearing.
The court had made clear that the fate of Musharraf's nomination papers would be subject to the final decision in the present case.
Although Musharraf's nomination papers for Chitral's NA-1 seat were submitted earlier this week, the former military ruler did not appear in court today despite SC orders that his national identity card (CNIC) and passport be unblocked in order to facilitate his travel.
"The Supreme Court is not bound to Musharraf's terms," the CJP remarked today after the former's counsel insisted on blanket guarantees for his security. "We've already said that if Musharraf returns, he will be provided with security. We are not bound to also provide a written guarantee in this regard."
"If he doesn't return, the scrutiny of his nomination papers will not be permitted," Justice Nisar warned.
Musharraf's lawyer prayed that the former president's nomination papers for the 2013 election be restored since the high court verdict on the basis of which they were rejected had been made in absentia.
He told the court that the former military ruler is ready to face an ongoing treason case against him, but he should be provided a guarantee of protection.
"He has Parkinson's disease, so a medical board will need to be set up," Musharraf's lawyer said, to which the chief justice said the court would form a medical board if Musharraf returns in an air ambulance.
"What [other] assurance do you want from the Supreme Court: that treason proceedings will not take place against him?" the annoyed CJP asked.
"If Pervez Musharraf is a commando, he should show us by returning instead of continuously parroting like a politician that he will return," the CJP said.
"Why does Musharraf need protection, what is he so afraid of?" the CJP wondered. "How can a commando be so afraid? Musharraf has said that he evaded death many times but was never afraid," he remarked. "He didn't feel afraid when he was taking over this country," the top judge added.
"If Musharraf is ailing, how will he show [us] his fist?" he asked, in a reference to the infamous gesture of defiance the former dictator made on May 12, 2007 while Karachi was turned into a bloody battlefield to intimidate the then recently suspended chief justice, Iftikhar Chaudhry, into returning to Islamabad.
"Musharraf should face the Constitution, the law, the nation and the courts," Justice Nisar asserted.
"The court will examine whether to give Musharraf permission to come and go, and whether his name should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) or not," CJP Nisar said.
The top judge said that the former military dictator should return and face the cases against him for suspension of the Constitution and treason.
"The SC did not give Musharraf permission to travel abroad," the CJP claimed. "This permission was granted by the government, which took his name off the ECL. The SC decision [in this regard] was taken the wrong way," he said.
Special court set up for treason trial
A special court has been set up to hear the Musharraf treason trial.
A notification issued today said that the "federal government in consultation with the CJP appoint Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, chief justice of the Lahore High Court, as president, and Justice Nazar Akbar, a Sindh High Court judge as judge of the special court constituted... for trial of offence of high treason under the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973".
Comments (17)
Fair warning.
Trap is being laid for Musharraf.
First put name of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam on ECL ... then talk further...
Which law is he talking about? The one which allows a traitor like Musharraf to contest general elections?
First put Shari brothers behind bars and then give Gen.Mushraff to present his case. .
Musharraf knows it is a trap.
Good decision, appear by tomorrow or face the consequences - law should be same for all including NS and his illusive family!
Dear Prevaiz Musharraf. Please do not make a joke of yourself and your supporters.
This is empty warning which has no real consequences. Nothing will happen to Musharraf. It is just a show to dispel the impression that he is not partial towards Nawaz.
in accordance with which law?
Best time in Pakistan's economy was his era. Worst was in Nawaz Sharif with evidence of massive corruption but unfortunately Nawaz name is not on ECL .This is not called justice.All references against him are fake.He should be allowed to to come to his country.Its time for him to retire from politics.
A general who is Afraid? (As per SC). Thats amusing but true.
Please Musharraf don't come back and don't get trapped. Stay there where you are already safe. thanks
@Stranger Sharif’s and Musharraf’s cases are two separate matters, independent of each other. The CJP has shown great magnanimity to the notorious subvertor of constitution, violator of his oath and murderer, traitor and absconder by granting him immunity from arrest to appear before the court for filing election papers. But he had to face the cases against him which was completely fair, fine and square. Why the ‘brave commando’ is running away like a coward who he truly is.
@Mind Musharraf a traitor? Sorry but you are wrong. Just a couple of points for your consideration. 1. Musharraf is the only leader Pakistan has ever had that says that he made mistakes. 2 Nawaz has been caught with his hand in the cookie jar yet still denies any wrong doing. 3 Nawaz let Musharraf go, if he could not finish what he started he should not have started it. 4 Musharraf was a brave soldier who put his life on the line for his country. 5 PPP & PLM-N have destroyed the country with their begging bowls Musharraf had the $ at 60 now it is double that and billions more in loans.
Musharraf come and participate in election at least he is not ignorant politician like other.
No one should be above the Law. Who ever took name off ECL of Musharraf & Zulfi should be punished along with people involved in this matter.Is Zulfi coming back with IK?.