Removal of PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari’s name from ECL irks NAB

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated June 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The departure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari to Saudi Arabia on Monday was a shocking development for the National Accountability Bureau as the anti-corruption watchdog was not informed why an accused on the Exit Control List (ECL) was allowed to leave the country.

Sources told Dawn on Tuesday that NAB was taking the issue seriously and was looking to respond to the matter.

NAB was also surprised whether the interior ministry had referred the case of Zulfi Bukhari to a special committee of the ministry which decided the cases of ECL.

Controversy erupts over Imran’s visit to Saudi Arabia in chartered aircraft

According to a letter issued by the interior ministry, one-time “permission” was given to Mr Bukhari for six days for performing Umra.

The letter sent to the director general of immigration and passports said: “It has been decided to grant one-time permission to Mr Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari son of Syed Wajid Hussain Bukhari [...] for a period of six days. The DG immigration and passports is requested to take further necessary action accordingly under intimation to this ministry and FIA.”

On Monday, a special flight to Madina — in which PTI chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, PTI’s another leader Aleem Khan and his wife and Zulfiqar Bukhari were travelling — was delayed by an hour because Mr Bukhari’s name was on the ECL, and he was not initially allowed to travel by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) and immigration staff at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, which has recently been closed down after new Islamabad International Airport became functional.

Later the flight was allowed to leave with Mr Bukhari on board.

Interestingly, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry condemned FIA’s action and said: “The incident was all due to a misunderstanding by the FIA immigration staff as they had confused Mr Bukhari with someone on the ECL with a similar name.”

He said Zulfiqar Bukhari was not a Pakistani citizen and had nothing to do with local laws.

But the FIA director told Dawn that Zulfiqar Bukhari was in fact on the ECL and that he was allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia when he sought permission from the interior ministry for travelling for “one time”.

Sources in NAB said Mr Bukhari was accused of owning an offshore company and having assets beyond his known sources of income.

They said following directions of the Supreme Court to take action against all those who owned offshore firms, NAB had served three notices to Mr Bukhari to appear before it.

“However, Mr Bukhari ignored the notices and did not appear before NAB,” they added.

The sources said if Mr Bukhari did not return to the country and escaped from NAB the bureau would take necessary action and would tell the Supreme Court that he was allowed to leave for Saudi Arabia by the interior ministry.

NAB is also considering issuing arrest warrant for Mr Bukhari as the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, empowers it to do so if the accused does not appear before it after receiving three notices.

The sources said under the law if the interior ministry wanted to remove anyone from the ECL it had to consult the relevant organisation under whose application the accused had been placed on the ECL.

They said an inquiry against Mr Zulfi was under way and it would be mentioned in the inquiry that he had been permitted to leave by the interior ministry without prior intimation to NAB.

Chartered flight costs Rs10 million

Mr Khan went to Saudi Arabia in a chartered aircraft that cost Rs800,000 per hour, according to Geo News.

The PTI chief chartered a 10-seater aircraft, Challenger 604, of private aviation firm Princely Jet. The plane first flew to Lahore from Islamabad to bring Mr Khan’s family to Islamabad.

Quoting Civil Aviation sources, the channel said that the total duration of Mr Khan’s flight was 13 hours with an estimated expense of around Rs10 million. The expenses include the fare of the aircraft as well as fuel charges, etc.

However, in a talk-show on ARY News, PTI leader Faisal Vawda claimed that the jet was chartered by the party for the entire election campaign.

His remarks irked PTI supporters who took to social media and tweeted against Mr Vawda whose statement they believed went against the PTI chairman.

Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2018

Comments (45)

MAS
Jun 13, 2018 07:48am

So we don't have any leader sincere with nation. So sad and disappointing situatio.

Muneer
Jun 13, 2018 07:53am

In any case it is not public money which has been used to hire the aircraft.

Democrat
Jun 13, 2018 08:12am

No matter what happens. PTI has always an excuse for there mess.

qaiser ahmed
Jun 13, 2018 08:13am

IK, I thought you were a lot smarter.

FK
Jun 13, 2018 08:14am

How can the interim government can be impatiak if they favor one PTI this way? It seems decision has already be made whi is going to be next PM.

AB
Jun 13, 2018 08:19am

I k is not fit to become P M as he is breaking all rules he takes a person to SA to perform Umra knowing well that this guy is on the ECL and then he spends Rs 10 M on a chartered flight,wonder how much loot and plunder he will do it he manages to get elected,is he any better then NS.

Khan
Jun 13, 2018 08:20am

chartered aircraft ? Imran if you want lead do what common person does all these leaders no matter what party they are from are for wealth power status period!

Wahid
Jun 13, 2018 08:27am

The NAB should henceforth be known as No Action Bureau based on its historical performance!

jawaid
Jun 13, 2018 08:34am

IK has been enjoying life to the fullest and at the same time thrashing others to fool public. When will we recognize this.

A
Jun 13, 2018 08:44am

I wonder where shall we go? Whom to trust? And is there anyone who is actually concerned for this country and people living in it?

asif
Jun 13, 2018 08:47am

selective justice

Riz
Jun 13, 2018 08:47am

IK will become new Altaf Hussain. What he is doing & saying next day whole his Belton will be in defending state.

Sameer
Jun 13, 2018 08:49am

The corrupt have surrounded Imran.

Zaeem
Jun 13, 2018 09:05am

The one who struggle against those with off shore companies , and critisize those who live beyond their legitimate known sources. The one who teaches western democracy lessons of rule of law , absence of special protocol and claim to build a pakistan where there will be one law for everyone.

Mrs.khalil
Jun 13, 2018 09:05am

Wake up Pakistanis, a person ,Imran khan, who always travels on charter planes, how he can imagine a common man's life . Our politicians live a life of a royals, they can never associate themselves with masses. Please stop dreaming that they will do something for us . On the name of democracy , they are making us fools and we are happy with this

Concerned
Jun 13, 2018 09:06am

Not sure if any law was broken.

However I expect way better from PTI. It does not feel good reading about this whole incident.

Ahsan Gul
Jun 13, 2018 09:08am

I am not any party affiliated but I object to Imran Khans your to Saudi Arabia. These politicians are all same. They care about themselves rather than Pakistan or poor citizens.

Ahmad
Jun 13, 2018 09:11am

So the interim government especially interior ministry is favoring PTI. So IK can’t win on merit. If he is successful this time it will actually be his defeat and the defeat of democracy.

Sabeeh ahmad
Jun 13, 2018 09:12am

Mr Khan , as PTI supporters we need explanations from you otherwise we would start a campaign. Why you pressurised FIA to clear bukahri name from ECL?? Who chartered the plane for you?? Dont you think that performing of UMRAH would be from your own pocket??? You are already contradicting your ideas and policies . We need answers here...

Arif
Jun 13, 2018 09:15am

And then PTI is fighting for the change!!!!!!

Shah Ji
Jun 13, 2018 09:21am

  1. If Z Bukhari did not returned back, Will IK and Aleem Khan will be charged to for assistance in running away from Law.

  2. If his trip is on campaign fund ,is it not against the federal laws.

  3. Does IK has enough income sources to afford 10 million trip, as He is no more active in cricket commentaries.

MSA
Jun 13, 2018 09:29am

If it is true as reported, it shows a poor judgement by Imran. Why he had to fly by a chartered plane. Being in the position that he is in, he needs to be more careful.

Kamran
Jun 13, 2018 09:42am

I was a die hard IK fan before 2013 elections and convinced some of my friends in following IK - Now ? - I will abstain from voting all together. No one is eligible in my view. IK took stand against "Kingship" - IF flying for Umra in a private jet is not just that then what is ? Honestly, considering it might be a last minute plan and is one of the busiest time to get there , but even for a Lahore - Islamabad trip, 8 Lakh an hour??? Seriously.

Javed Arshad
Jun 13, 2018 09:44am

Things may get marginally better with PTI and IK but don’t be too optimistic.

Qamar
Jun 13, 2018 10:01am

The country is in economic crisis and the so-called building nation leader is on a chartered flight. From where this much money coming. ECP should take notice of it.

Suleman
Jun 13, 2018 10:10am

Our hopes are dashed. We thought IK was different bud sadly he is of the same stock as NS and Zardari!

zulfiqar
Jun 13, 2018 10:15am

Here goes rule of law in the bin

Fazal Karim
Jun 13, 2018 10:19am

Might is right in full swing.

Kamran
Jun 13, 2018 10:20am

Is there anyone to justify this discrepancy?

Khan
Jun 13, 2018 10:20am

Zulfi paid for charter plane trip cost so he can run out of Pakistanfrom this airport which was not possible thru regular airlines flights through other airports. IK help his corrupt friend to escape against NAB will with the help of empire booted housekeeper one telephone call.

Jameeluddin
Jun 13, 2018 10:21am

Power is to use or no power if unused.

Aam admi
Jun 13, 2018 10:38am

Nobody should not think that he will become PM. 33 days still reaming, can change the projection at any time. people wants something better in future, but when people finds it the same bottle, then people's verdict will not be changed.

Umar Makhdumi
Jun 13, 2018 10:41am

So much for IK's sense of honesty and fair play???

Tunda Thakur
Jun 13, 2018 10:42am

There is no issue if it's not public money. He can spend whatever he likes if he can afford it without recourse to public funds

Fahim Khalil
Jun 13, 2018 10:52am

This is the start of another Propaganda against IK and PTI.. If it is a true story then Imran Khan have to pay all Umrah Travel expenses from his own pocket because as per Wada's Statement the plane is chartered for Party's election campaign only.

Love Your Country
Jun 13, 2018 10:52am

Who paid for the flight - SC and ECP should look into it, but who cares?

Aneel
Jun 13, 2018 10:55am

Fawad chaudhry, you are embarrassing all PTI supporters. If he is British national then why don't he give up Pakistani nationality? Rich people corrupts the systerm

Nadeem
Jun 13, 2018 11:15am

I am a pti supporter but arrest imran and make him pay if he breaks the law.we don't want another Nawaz and zardari

khaja
Jun 13, 2018 11:36am

Although the Sharif family members are not on the ECL list, NS was not allowed for three days to travel to London to see his sick wife suffering from cancer. You should not expect fair justice in Pakistan.

Bleed Green
Jun 13, 2018 11:49am

@Mrs.khalil then according to you who can stand with masses if not the person who built hospitals,schools and university on his own expenses?

Fazza
Jun 13, 2018 11:52am

No public money is used here but Imran should lead by example.

Bleed Green
Jun 13, 2018 11:53am

@AB then maybe zardari and shariff's are eligible enough to lead the country? At least i can say that with confidence he didn't looted and plunder the public money to perform umrah, can you say the same for former two?

Optimitic
Jun 13, 2018 11:54am

So in new Pakistan also we’ll have two laws. Freinds of IK will get interior ministry notification exception notification issued in one hour.

Muneer
Jun 13, 2018 11:55am

@khaja .Why name of Nawaz Sharif is not on ECL in spite of not appearing before NAB in Raiwind road case. Nawaz has not been stopped,he can visit abroad during court breaks as he and family has done before.

Ahmed
Jun 13, 2018 11:55am

@Suleman Please wait and see what more PTI has to offer. The supporters of PTI will keep on getting disappointed as the time progresses.

