DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Top bureaucrats likely to be reshuffled in view of elections

Munawer AzeemUpdated June 13, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The chief secretaries and police chiefs of at least three provinces are set to be replaced on Wednesday (today) in view of the upcoming general elections in the country, Dawn has learnt.

Officials close to the development said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made a list of those senior officials who have to be changed and those who would replace them. The list has been sent to Prime Minister’s Office for implementation, they added.

They said the chief secretaries and inspectors general of the police of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were most likely to be changed.

The senior officials were being replaced to remove any doubts about their political affiliation as they had been appointed by the previous governments, the officials said.

There were few names who might replace the serving officials as the provincial chief secretaries, including Akbar Durrani, and IGPs, including Dr Shoaib Dastgir and Kaleem Imam, they added.

The officials said a meeting regarding security arrangements for the conduct of the general elections 2018 was schedule to be held at the ECP office on Wednesday (today). But the meeting was postponed for a day and now it would be held on Thursday.

It had been postponed for a day so that only those officials who would be responsible for making security arrangements for the election attend it, they stated, adding that after the replacement the newly appointed chief secretary and IGPs would attend the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is an overview of the arrangements being made for the election, they said.

Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 13, 2018

Rupee depreciation

YET another surprise depreciation of the exchange rate jolted markets on Monday, with its effects lasting through ...
June 13, 2018

Educated militants

YET again, we have been reminded of how perilous are the recent gains in the fight against religious extremism. The...
June 12, 2018

Afghan ceasefire

IN a long, bloody, seemingly endless war, there have been few moments of hope. The major protagonists, including...
Updated June 12, 2018

Disability legislation

WHILE at long last Pakistan’s tribal and transgender populations have been brought into the mainstream through...
June 12, 2018

Karachi’s drains

KARACHI is a city ill prepared for rainfall, even in moderate amounts. So while citizens of the metropolis await the...