PTM calls off Eid protest, vows to avoid using anti-army slogans in gatherings

Ali AkbarUpdated June 12, 2018

Mohsin Dawar speaking to media after talks concluded. —Photo provided by author
Following a "successful" meeting with tribal elders in Peshawar, leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) announced on Tuesday that they would no longer be holding a protest on the third day of Eid in Razmak, North Waziristan.

The announcement came after PTM leaders received assurances that their arrested workers would be released ahead of Eid.

The modest breakthrough was achieved in a jirga held in the courtyard of former lawmaker Shah Jee Gul Afridi in Hayatabad.

The arbitration was attended by several prominent leaders, including Fata Grand Alliance Chief Patron Malik Khan Marjan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Ajmal Khan Wazir, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman and senior PTM leader Mohsin Dawar.

Ali Wazir, the central leader of the PTM, was unable to attend the meeting in person due to engagements in Dera Ismail Khan, but remained in telephonic contact throughout.

Talking to media persons after the conclusion of talks, Dawar said that the movement had earlier decided to hold a demonstration to demand the release of PTM activists arrested in Islamabad, Wana, Mir Ali, etc, but has now called it off after being promised that their workers will be released.

Manzoor Pashteen, the youth spearheading the PTM, termed the talks "successful" and told Dawn that it had been agreed that all arrested workers would be released before Eid.

Marjan said that PTM had also provided firm assurances that they will cease and desist from using anti-army slogans in their protests and gatherings.

A new round of talks will be held on June 22 between the tribal elders and PTM to discuss further concerns, it was announced.

