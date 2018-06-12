100-year-old woman to stand against Imran Khan in Bannu's NA-35

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is going up against a female centenarian in the contest for NA-35 seat during the July 25 general election.

100-year-old Hazrat Bibi has decided to challenge the PTI chief in the constituency that covers Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides NA-35, Bibi has submitted nomination papers to compete for the provincial assembly seat of PK-89 in Bannu. She will stand in the poll as an independent candidate.

The forthcoming election is not Bibi's first attempt at entering the path of lawmaking — in fact, she has contested in elections five times in the past as well, but was unable to win any.

She has vowed to serve the people of her constituency if she wins the election.

"I will pay extra attention to education for girls if I end up succeeding," Bibi, who is a known personality in her area, promised.

PTI district president Matiullah Khan and leader Malik Khalid Khan had filed Imran Khan's nomination papers for NA-35 with the local returning officer on Monday.

NA-35 is one of the most populous constituencies in KP with a population of 1,167,892.