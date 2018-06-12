DAWN.COM

100-year-old woman to stand against Imran Khan in Bannu's NA-35

SirajuddinUpdated June 12, 2018

Email


Centenarian Hazrat Bibi (L) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — DawnNewsTV/AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is going up against a female centenarian in the contest for NA-35 seat during the July 25 general election.

100-year-old Hazrat Bibi has decided to challenge the PTI chief in the constituency that covers Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides NA-35, Bibi has submitted nomination papers to compete for the provincial assembly seat of PK-89 in Bannu. She will stand in the poll as an independent candidate.

Examine: The women who win

The forthcoming election is not Bibi's first attempt at entering the path of lawmaking — in fact, she has contested in elections five times in the past as well, but was unable to win any.

She has vowed to serve the people of her constituency if she wins the election.

"I will pay extra attention to education for girls if I end up succeeding," Bibi, who is a known personality in her area, promised.

PTI district president Matiullah Khan and leader Malik Khalid Khan had filed Imran Khan's nomination papers for NA-35 with the local returning officer on Monday.

NA-35 is one of the most populous constituencies in KP with a population of 1,167,892.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Tariq, Lahore
Jun 12, 2018 04:24pm

No disrespect to Hazarat Bibi but need someone energetic and articulate especially in the frontier province that borders Afganistan.

Shande
Jun 12, 2018 04:39pm

Way to go Bibi... salute to you.

Rafe
Jun 12, 2018 04:44pm

Would be an interesting twist if Imran Khan stands down in favor of this lady. May be even back her in the race.

